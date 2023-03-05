India To Manufacture USD 300 Billion Electronic Goods By 2026: Rajeev Chandrasekhar

Keeping forward Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision in the global electronics supply chain, Union Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar said, “India would play a key role in the global electronics supply chain and manufacture USD 300 billion electronics goods by 2026.

"PM has laid out a very clear vision that India will be a significant player in the global electronics supply chain. He laid a target that India will do 300 billion dollars of electronics manufacturing by 2026," said Chandrasekhar on Saturday, March 4.

"From next year, mobile phones will be among the top 10 categories for exports from India. There is an underlying vision and policy framework that is causing this shift in global brands to seek India as a global manufacturing destination," his statement added.

Prime Minister committed to expand electronic ecosystem: Chandrasekhar

Additionally, he stated that PM Modi is committed to expanding the electronic ecosystem.

"Very soon a comprehensive semiconductor ecosystem including design, packaging, fabrication and manufacturing will be established in India," said Chandrasekhar.

"We are creating a framework of modern laws, and India is becoming a global hub for innovation. One of the enabling environments for our start-ups is a modern framework of policies. We will soon do the Digital India Act," he added.