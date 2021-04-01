India To Myanmar Junta At UNSC: Release Detained Leaders, Practice Max Restraint For Peace

India has taken a stronger stand over the ongoing unrest in Myanmar that has claimed the lives of many civilians since its start in February. India's Permanent Ambassador to the UN T S Tirumurti made his remarks on Myanmar violence that he shared in the UN Security Council's closed consultations that were held on Wednesday

Statements made by India's Permanent Ambassador in UNSC closed meet

Listed below are the statements made by Tirumuti in favour of the international community and the UN, demanding stringent measures to stop the brutality in Myanmar:

Condemn violence and condole loss of lives

Urge maximum restraint with a steadfast commitment to democratic transition

Release of detained leaders and welcome "@ASEAN efforts"

Need greater engagement by meeting the hopes and aspirations of the people

Extend assistance to Rakhine state development programme

â€‹â€‹â€‹â€‹â€‹â€‹â€‹UN's observation of the recent bloody attacks on civilians in Myanmar

On March 27, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres had condemned the violence in Myanmar in the "strongest terms" stating that it has killed dozens of civilians including children. Referring to the recent crackdown by the Myanmar military that was the bloodiest day since it started, Guterres had said "The continuing military crackdown, which today resulted in the highest daily death toll since demonstrations against the coup began last month, is unacceptable and demands a firm, unified and resolute international response. It is critical to find an urgent solution to this crisis," PTI reported.

The Secretary-General's Special Envoy on Myanmar, Christine Schranner Burgener who briefed the Council's closed consultations observed that the "bloodbath is imminent." She pointed that over 520 people had been killed in Myanmar since the early February coup attempt. She said, “I fear this trend will become bloodier as the Commander-in-Chief seems determined to solidify his unlawful grip on power by force."

The Special Envoy of the #UN Secretary-General on #Myanmar, Christine Schraner Burgener, remains deeply disturbed by ongoing violence committed by the country’s security forces. Tomorrow, Armed Forces Day... https://t.co/Kl1Avq6RBz — UNDP Myanmar (@UNDP_Myanmar) March 26, 2021

“It is our obligation to help restore a return to civilian rule under the elected government headed by President Win Myint and State Counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi, whom this Security Council rightfully continues to refer to as members of the Government," Burgener asserted. She also said that she intends to visit Myanmar by next week, in continuation of her close consultations with members of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) and other leaders.

