'India To Never See Peace Unless...': Farooq Abdullah Yet Again Demands Dialogue With Pak

Former Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir Farooq Abdullah once again reiterated that India should initiate peace talks with Pakistan. While addressing an event on Tuesday Abdullah asserted that India will never witness peace until and unless it doesn't have a better relationship with its neighbour Pakistan. He further stated that due to these tensions, the Muslim community in India is suffering.

Farooq Abdullah bats for 'peace talks' with Pakistan

"India under the present government will continue to make us strong in Arab relationships. At the same time, I must be honest about it. Unless we have a better relationship with our neighbour Pakistan, we will never see peace in India. We will never see Muslims coming up because they are supposed to be traitors. We (Muslims) are not traitors, we are Indians, as good as anyone else and much better than them in many times. But this stance and tensions between these two neighbours have really destroyed Muslims in a larger number," said Abdullah.

However, this is not the first time when former Jammu & Kashmir National Conference chief has batted for talks with Pakistan. Earlier in October 2021, he claimed that it is 'difficult for terrorism to end' unless talk between both countries happens. "Unless talks are being held with Pakistan, unless problems are not being resolved, we can never live in peace in J&K. I confidently say, even today, unless you (India) don't talk to Pakistan and shake hands of friendship with each other, we can never live in peace, never, take it from me in writing," he said.