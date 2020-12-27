India To Overtake UK And Become Fifth-biggest Economy In 2025, Says UK Think-tank CEBR

The Centre for Economics and Business Research (CEBR) in its annual report has said that India, which appears to have been pushed back to being the world’s sixth-biggest economy in 2020, will again overtake the United Kingdom to become the fifth largest in 2025. Back in 2019, India had undertaken Britain to become the fifth-largest economy in the world. However, it has been relegated to the sixth spot in 2020 due to the unprecedented coronavirus pandemic.

On December 26, the CEBR said, “India has been knocked off course somewhat through the impact of the pandemic. As a result, after overtaking the UK in 2019, the UK overtakes India again in this year's forecasts and stays ahead till 2024 before India takes over again”.

In its annual report, the think tank noted that the UK appears to have overtaken Indian again during 2020 as a result of the weakness of the rupee. But now, the think tank forecasted that the Indian economy will expand by nine per cent in 2021 and by seven per cent in 2022. The CEBR said that the growth will naturally slow down as India become more economically developed, with the annual GDP growth expected to sink to 5.8 per cent in 2035.

“This growth trajectory will see India become the world's third-largest economy by 2030, overtaking the UK in 2025, Germany in 2027 and Japan in 2030," it said.

Further, the think tank predicted that China in 2028 will overtake the US to become the world’s biggest economy, five years earlier than previously estimated due to the contrasting recoveries of the two countries from the unprecedented coronavirus pandemic. Japan, on the other hand, would remain the world’s third-biggest economy in terms of dollars, until the early 2030s when it would be overtaken by India, pushing Germany down from fourth to fifth.

India’s reforms can deliver economic benefits

The UK-based think tank said that India’s economy had been losing momentum even ahead of the shock delivered by the crisis. They noted that the rate of GDP growth sank to a more than ten-year low of 4.3 per cent in 2019, down from 6.1 per cent the previous year and around half the 8.3 per cent growth rate recorded in 2016. CEBR said that slowing growth has been a consequence of confluence factors including fragility in the banking system, adjustment to reforms, and a declaration of global trade.

However, they also said that an important driver of India’s economic recovery so far has been the agricultural sector, which has been buoyed by a bountiful harvest. The think tank said that as the manufacturer of the majority of the world’s vaccines, India is better placed than many other developing countries. Moreover, the recent reforms, including the 2016 demonetisation and the controversial efforts to liberalise the agricultural sector, can deliver economic benefits.

"The infrastructure bottlenecks that exist in India mean that investment in this area has the potential to unlock significant productivity gains. Therefore, the outlook for the economy going forwards will be closely related to the government's approach to infrastructure spending," it added.

(With PTI inputs)

