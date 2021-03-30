India To Participate In France's 'La Pérouse' To Counter China In Indian Ocean Region

In a prelude to the France-led naval war game "La Perouse", the Indian Navy band welcomed two French Navy ships — assault helicopter carrier Tonnerre & Surcouf frigate at Kochi Port in Kerala. These ships will participate in the France-led 'La Pérouse' joint exercise in the Bay of Bengal from April 5 to 7. This will be India's maiden entry to La Perouse where Australia, Japan and the US have been participating. India will showcase its maritime strength as a powerful member of the Quad counterparts. La Perouse is the France-led naval war game which is all set to begin in the Bay of Bengal from April 5. India’s first-ever participation is seen as a significant step in the strengthening of the combat collaborations with its global partners. The three-day-long joint exercise will include maritime drills, communication systems overseas, complex combat operations and equipment by Navies of all four participating countries.

India to participate in France-led 'La Pérouse' from April 5th

La Perouse will be followed by another important naval exercise, the Indo-French Varuna exercise. This time, Varuna will also include the United Arab Emirates. Varuna will take place in the last week of April in the Western Indian Ocean.

India’s maritime diplomacy has enhanced the Indian Navy's participation in naval exercises with several friendly countries. This preparedness, power and presence in the seas is also a step to counter China's increasing influence in the Indian Ocean Region. With these Naval exercises, India runs a diplomatic outreach of several nations in wake of Chinese aggression in the waters and increasing forays in the Indian Ocean Region. Prior to La Perouse Indian Navy displayed its might in the Malabar Exercise, last November with the navies of all the Quad nations -India, US, Japan and Australia.

India to carry out war games to counter China in the Indian ocean

In a sequence to Malabar Exercise, the Indian Navy also carried out war games with the Singapore and Thailand Navies in the Andaman Sea. The Indian and Vietnamese navies carried out a Passage Exercise in the South China Sea in December 2020 as a part of maritime cooperation. The joint drills with friendly navies improve inter-operability, mutual confidence and understanding. India is also proactively engaging with countries in the Indian Ocean region through the Government of India's vision of SAGAR (Security And Growth for All in the Region) for enhancing regional maritime security.

(Picture Credit: PTI/AP/Representative image)