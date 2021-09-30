India To Procure 27-28 Crore COVID Vaccine Doses; Targets 100 Crore Jabs By Mid-October

In an attempt to bolster the ongoing vaccination drive against COVID-19, the Central government is expected to procure 27-28 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses in the coming month. As per a report by ANI, the government sources have confirmed that India will have over 25 crore doses of vaccines in October, including only Covaxin & Covishield, which will further be used for a large scale inoculation across the country. The total number of vaccine doses will be much higher if the figures of Biological E and Zydus Cadilla, Sputnik-V are also added.

India already has procured more than 25 crore doses of COVID-19 vaccine doses earlier this month. This comes amid the Central government’s ongoing vaccination expansion push. Reports also suggest that the Central government is planning to administer more than 100 crore jabs to the citizens before mid-October. The government is expected to achieve the target between October 10 to October 12, if they continue inoculation at the same pace.

"Once we hit 100 crore dose, we are planning celebration across the country with COVID warriors, frontline workers and healthcare workers," said the sources privy to the details to ANI.

Vaccination in India

To date, the country has administered 88.34 crore vaccines, since the beginning of the vaccination drive in January 2021. Over 67.4 lakh doses were administered in the last 24 hours. The country has administered 88,34,70,578 vaccine doses so far, out of which 64,71,52,176 have received the first dose, and over 23,58,19,230 are fully vaccinated. Sixty-nine per cent of the country's adult population has received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine and 25 per cent has taken both doses, the government said on Thursday. On Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s birthday, September 17, India had set a world record by administering 2.5 crore COVID vaccine doses within 24 hours.

COVID-19 situation in India

In the last 24 hours, India has recorded 23,529 cases and 311 deaths. The Health Ministry told the press that Kerala accounted for 59.66 per cent of all COVID-19 cases reported last week, with over 1 lakh active cases in the state. Eighteen districts have a weekly COVID positivity rate of five to ten per cent, while 30 districts have a weekly positivity rate of more than ten per cent, according to the Health Ministry.

