India To Procure 30 Cr COVID Vaccine Doses In November As Part Of 'Har Ghar Dastak' Drive

A day after the Centre announced the launch of a massive mega vaccination campaign, government sources on Thursday informed that India is set to procure an estimate of 30 crore COVID vaccine doses in the month of November, reported ANI. This comes in the backdrop of the Centre's ambitious target of fulfilling 100% vaccination administration coverage, following the milestone 100 crore mark.

Sources further added that out of these, six crores doses would be that of Bharat Biotech's Covaxin, 22 crores of Serum Institute of India's Covishield, and two crore units of Zydus Cadila's ZyCoV-D. India had last month procured more than 25 crore doses of the Coronavirus vaccine.

On Wednesday, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said that 77% of the eligible population in India had been vaccinated with the first dose of the COVID vaccine, while as many as 32% of people had received both doses. Urging all to take the second dose of the vaccine, Mandaviya stated, "More than 10 crore people have not taken the second dose of vaccine."

Govt launches 'Har Ghar Dastak' mega drive

The Health Minister informed that the Centre is all set to launch a mega vaccination campaign 'Har Ghar Dastak'.

"We have decided that for the next one month, healthcare workers will go door-to-door to vaccinate people eligible for the second dose and also those who have not taken the first dose," Mandaviya said.

During the meeting, it appeared that 10.38 crore people from 17 states are expected to receive their second dose of the vaccine as of Wednesday. Over 1.6 crore people from Uttar Pradesh, 1.1 crore from Madhya Pradesh, 86 lakh in Rajasthan, 72 lakh in Bihar, and 60 lakh in Tamil Nadu are due to get their second jab of the COVID vaccine.

The Minister further aimed at achieving nationwide 100% first dose coverage by end of November. He spotlighted that more than 12 crore unutilised doses are available with the states for administering the vaccine. Mandaviya said, "No district will be left without being fully vaccinated."

India crosses 104.04 crore vaccination mark

Significantly, India's COVID-19 vaccination coverage exceeded the 104.04 crore mark as per a provisional report issued by the Union Health Ministry on Thursday. "With the administration of 49,09,254 vaccine doses in the past 24 hours, India's COVID vaccine coverage exceeded 104.04 cr (1,04,04,99,873) as per provisional reports till 7 AM today," the Health Ministry said.

(With Inputs from ANI)

Image: PTI