India To Receive 3rd S-400 Air Defence Missile Squadron From Russia In Jan-Feb Next Year

Despite its ongoing conflict with Ukraine, Russia will start supplying the third squadron of the S-400 air defence missile system to India from January-February next year. According to defence sources, "Indian teams including Air Force personnel were in Russia for the equipment. The supplies for the third squadron are planned to begin from early next year in the January-February timeframe."

According to the sources, the only problem preventing the two countries from exchanging supplies is payment due to international sanctions against conducting financial transactions with Russia. Notably, India has already operationalised its first two missile system squadrons into service. The first two squadrons have been sent out to patrol the Ladakh sector along with the sensitive Chicken's neck corridor in West Bengal and the entire northeastern region.

Rs 35,000 crore deal signed with Russia to acquire 5 squadrons of S-400

It is worth noting that India has signed a deal worth over Rs 35,000 crore to acquire five squadrons of S-400 air defence missiles from Russia over three years and deliveries of all units are anticipated to be completed by the end of the next financial year.

The S-400 is believed to be a game changer by the Indian Air Force which has strengthened itself in terms of air defence capabilities in a big way in the last few years with the arrival of the indigenous MR-SAM and Akash missile systems. Notably, the S-400 Missile systems have also taken part in exercises and the adversaries have been alarmed as they are aware of the additional capabilities of the Indian system over the Chinese ones, sources said.

India and Russia working closely on the joint production of AK-203 assault rifles

Currently, the S-400 air defence systems of China and India are each stationed along the Line of Actual Control. Sources said that the deployment of the missiles have been planned in such a way that the entire northern to the eastern sector with China would be covered by them.

Meanwhile, sources suggest that India and Russia are working closely on the joint production of AK-203 assault rifles in Amethi and some of the Russian machinery has already arrived at the production site. In recent years, India has acquired weapons from Russia's rival, the US, and other European nations, including France but still has more than 50 percent critical fighting systems from Russia in the Air Force and the Army.

(With agency inputs)