India To Reclaim History With Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose's Statue; Here's How

Amid Prime Minister Narendra Modi's major announcement regarding the installation of a grand statue of freedom fighter Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose at the India Gate, significant details of the same have been revealed. Reportedly, the development is a reclaiming of history as the same place was earlier occupied by a statue of King George V which was removed in 1968.

Visuals of the statue and after the statue was removed:

Additionally, the statue will have dimensions of 28 feet by 6 feet.

PM Modi to unveil Hologram on Jan 23

In a major development, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday, announced that a grand statue of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose will be installed at the India Gate, commemorating him on his 125th birth anniversary. He stated that till the granite statue is completed, a 'hologram' of Bose will be displayed there. PM Modi will unveil the hologram on 23rd January - marking Netaji's birth anniversary.

"At a time when the entire nation is marking the 125th birth anniversary of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose, I am glad to share that his grand statue, made of granite, will be installed at India Gate. This would be a symbol of India's indebtedness to him": PM Modi

The move comes amid the furore over rejecting West Bengal's Republic Day tableau which had featured Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh had told West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee that Netaji's idol has already been placed for the Republic Day Parade in the Centre's tableaux. Banerjee had written to PM Modi asking him to reconsider Bengal's exclusion and to 'include the tableau of freedom fighters from West Bengal in the parade".

Parakram Diwas: Commemorating Netaji's contributions

Previously in January 2021, the Government of India had announced that Netaji Subash Chandra Bose's birth anniversary - on January 23 - will be observed as Parakram Diwas every year. Additionally, to honour the freedom fighter, the Centre has renamed Howrah Kalka Mail as "Netaji Express", arranged a programme at Victoria Memorial and National Library Programme in Kolkata, and released a memorial postal stamp.

The Centre also formed a high-level committee headed by PM Modi and comprising of ministers, experts, historians, authors, family members of Netaji and INA associates to commemorate Netaji's 125th birth anniversary. The Centre informed that the move was to pay tribute to the freedom fighter to inspire the youth of the nation to "act with fortitude in the face of adversity."