India To Reclaim Pak-occupied Kashmir In Next 2-3 Yrs, Claims Haryana Minister Kamal Gupta

Haryana Cabinet Minister and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Kamal Gupta on Sunday said that India will reclaim the Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir (PoK) at any moment in the next three years. The integration of the PoK with India will be done under Prime Minister Narendra Modi, he asserted.

Addressing an event organised by traders in Haryana's Rohtak, Kamal Gupta said, "We paved the way for the construction of Ram Mandir. We abrogated Article 370. Today there are protests taking place in Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir’s Muzaffarabad and other places wanting integration with India."

"We were not strong before 2014, but now we have become strong. Pakistan has occupied our territory in PoK... At any moment in the next two-three years, Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir will become a part of India and this will be done under PM Modi only," he said, ANI reported.

Notably, there has been an uptick in the protests in PoK by locals against the Pakistan authorities. Recently, PoK activist Amjad Ayub Mirza said that the residents of the region are "ready to join the Indian Union".

Haryana Minister attacks Opposition

From the dais in Rohtak, the BJP leader launched an attack on Opposition leaders and their parties who demanded proof of the air strike conducted by India in PoK. He said that the Indian ruler Prithviraj Chauhan was defeated because of the traitors like Jaichand and now, similar Jaichands are demanding proof of the air strike.

"Prithviraj Chauhan was defeated because of some Jaichands of our country. Similarly, people like Jaichand are even present today, who demand proof of air strike done by our soldiers,” he said.

Gupta also took a dig at Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra stating that only BJP can make India ‘Vishwa Guru’. "Those talking about uniting India, are the very same people who broke the country. If anyone can make India a Vishwa Guru, it is the BJP," he said.

(With inputs from ANI)