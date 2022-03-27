India To Resume International Flights Today; Two-year Hiatus Due To COVID-19 Ends

Nearly two years after the COVID-19 outbreak wrecked the nation, India is set to resume regular international flights from Sunday, March 27, with airports and airlines getting ready for normal overseas operations. It is expected the Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA) in the national capital, which is also the country's largest airport, could witness a significant jump in international flight departures in the first week of April after the resumption of regular international operations.

While Indian carriers are readied for normal international services, various foreign airlines, including Emirates, Virgin Atlantic and LOT Polish have also announced plans about their services to and from India. As many as 60 airlines from 40 countries have been permitted to operate 1,783 frequencies to/from India during the summer schedule, according to DGCA. The summer schedule will be effective from March 27 to October 29.

A total of 1,466 international departures per week have been approved for six Indian carriers for the summer schedule. They will operate to 43 destinations in 27 countries, as per the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA).

Centre revises COVID guidelines for International flights

With the announcement of the resumption of the International Scheduled Air Operations, the Centre has also revised the guidelines of COVID-19, with restriction removed on keeping 3 seats vacant on international flights. "Also, the requirement of a complete PPE kit for crew members stands removed," added the Airport Authority of India.

The pat-down search conducted by the security personnel at the airport is re-introduced.

"Though wearing masks at the airport or aircraft should still be continued," tweeted AAI.

The scheduled international passenger flights in India have been suspended since March 23, 2020, following the outbreak of coronavirus. However, special passenger flights have been operating between India and around 45 countries since July 2020 under air bubble arrangements.

COVID-19 cases in India

India in the latest update, recorded 1,660 fresh COVID-19 cases, pushing the country's total tally to 4,30,18,032, while the number of active cases has fallen below 20,000, according to the ministry's data updated at 8 a.m. The death toll due to the virus climbed to 5,20,855 with 4,100 fatalities recorded in a day and Maharashtra reconciling the number of deaths caused by the viral disease in the state, the Union health ministry said on Saturday.

(With PTI inputs)