India To Resume Scheduled International Commercial Passenger Flights From March 27

In view of a sharp decline in novel coronavirus cases in India and elsewhere, the Centre has decided to resume scheduled commercial international passenger services to and from India from later this month. Scheduled international commercial flights will resume from March 27, the Ministry of Civil Aviation informed.

Taking to Koo, Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya M Scindia asserted that with this step the aviation section will reach hew heights. "After deliberation with stakeholders &keeping in view the decline in the #COVID19 caseload, we have decided to resume international travel from Mar 27 onwards. Air Bubble arrangements will also stand revoked thereafter," he added.

The ministry said that suspension of scheduled commercial international services to and from India stands extended till 11:59 pm on March 26, 2022, and the air bubble arrangements will remain in force to this extent only.

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) had suspended scheduled international commercial passenger services to and from India on March 23, 2020, to prevent the spread of COVID-19 infection.

The ministry added that the international operations shall be subject to strict compliance to the guidelines of the Health ministry for international travel dated February 10, 2022, and as amended from time to time.

Global air passenger numbers to exceed pre-COVID level in 2024: IATA

Earlier this month, global airlines body IATA said that the total number of air passengers globally will reach the four-billion mark in 2024, exceeding the pre-Covid level (2019) by 3%.

In 2021, overall traveller numbers were 47% of the pre-pandemic level, the International Air Transport Association (IATA) mentioned.

"This is expected to improve to 83 per cent in 2022, 94 per cent in 2023, 103 per cent in 2024 and 111 per cent in 2025," it added. IATA represents around 290 airlines comprising 83% of global air traffic.

Image: PTI/Pixabay