'India To See Highest Growth & Greatest Transformation Globally': US Billionaire Ray Dalio

American billionaire and author Ray Dalio said that India will have the biggest and fastest growth rate in the upcoming years. Dalio was speaking at World Government Summit 2023 in Dubai on February 17. He also claimed that India will witness the biggest transformation among the rest of the nations in the world.

During the ‘Governments and Changing World Order’ session of the Summit, Dalio said that India surely has a bright future.

The founder of Bridgewater Associates further said that unlike US and China who are busy with the power conflicts, India being an independent and a neutral country will be rising higher in terms of growth in the future. During the summit, he lauded India saying, "India will do great, I think."

The dynamic of India is interesting, says Ray Dalio

Author Ray Dalio also said, "The dynamic of India is very interesting. It is dominated by a few families. It is not very open and it is not an easy place to get into but it will do well."

While speaking to Mohammad bin Abdullah Al Gergawi, UAE Minister of Cabinet Affairs, he said, "Countries that stayed away from wars will benefit."

When Gergawi asked him about Europe and where the continent stands, Dalio stated that it's a great place for tourists where they can enjoy its beauty.

Dalio has also written a book on the ‘Principles for Dealing with the Changing World Order: Why Nations Succeed and Fail’. He said, "A big cycle typically begins after a major conflict where one establishes a new leading power and the New World Order. No one wants to challenge this power, a period of peace and prosperity typically follows as people get used to this. They increasingly bet on this peace and prosperity, borrowing money, which eventually leads to a financial bubble."