India To See Normal Rainfall In Southwest Monsoon Season, Says IMD; Here's What It Means

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Tuesday, April 11, said India can expect normal rainfall during the southwest monsoon season as a result of a positive Indian Ocean Dipole (IOD). Also, the country can record a lower snow cover over the northern hemisphere, which is likely to counter the evolving El Nino conditions. The latest announcement by IMD has come as a major relief for the agricultural sector, which heavily depends on monsoon rains for crop production.

While addressing a press conference, M Ravichandran, Secretary, Ministry of Earth Science, said this year India is expected to witness "normal rainfall during the southwest monsoon season (from June to September)."

Check out the key points highlighted by IMD:

IMD said that El Nino conditions are likely to develop during the monsoon season, and their impact may be seen during the second half of the season.

"It is likely to be 96% (with an error margin of 5%) of the long-period average of roughly 87 cm," said M. Ravichandran, Secretary, Ministry of Earth Sciences.

IMD highlighted, that quantitatively, the monsoon season's (June to September) rainfall is likely to be 96% (normal) of the Long Period Average (LPA) with a model error of 5%. The long-period average (LPA) of seasonal rainfall over the country for the period 1971–2020 is 87 cm.

What is El Nino? How can it affect the monsoon in India?

El Nino is a weather condition that is responsible for the warming of the waters in the Pacific Ocean near South America. El Nino can affect the monsoon winds and cause less rainfall in India. In more simple terms, it is the "warm phase" of a larger phenomenon that has an impact on ocean temperatures and the speed and strength of ocean currents.

