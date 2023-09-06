'India To Set Direction For Future Global World Order With G20 Summit': Denmark Envoy

With India all set to host the G20 Summit, Denmark’s Ambassador to India Freddy Svane exuded his confidence in New Delhi and said that the world needs a country like India which believes in democracy and the rule of law. Terming India as the “leader of the Global South”, Svane affirmed confidence that New Delhi will act as a link between the Global South and other countries in the West.

Reacting to the upcoming G20 Summit being held in India, Denmark's Ambassador to India said that the summit will provide a big chance for India to set the direction for the future global world order. “Since India has the presidency, I am very confident that India will be the leader of the Global South and will build a bridge between the West, US, Europe and so forth, Japan and the Global South. Mainly in Africa but also in Latin America,” he added.

“India has spent a lot of resources in securing that this summit will be the biggest, the greenest and the most successful one ever in the history of G20. And G20 is much more relevant than we might think because that will set the direction for how we cope with climate change, shortage of food and all these challenges that are putting the world in a big crisis,” the Denmark envoy said.

‘India leader of the Global South’: Denmark Envoy

Indirectly referring to China, the Denmark envoy stated that the world needs a country like India which strongly believes in democracy as an alternative to “other powers who are debt-trapping poor countries”. “My take is very clear. We need an alternative to other powers who are debt-trapping poor countries. We need a country that believes in democracy, in the rule of law and that’s India.”

He further asserted that India is an alternative to a better future. “We need a country that works in such a way that does not trap others by debt, but instead provides new opportunities. Luckily, India is taking the lead. We will have a fantastic summit under the Indian leadership.”

(With inputs from ANI)