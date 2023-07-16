India To Set Up Technical Office Of DRDO At France Embassy In Paris

As the defence cooperation between India and France continues to strengthen, New Delhi will be setting up a technical office of the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) at its Embassy in Paris. "France is one of India’s key partners in the development of a self-reliant defence industrial and technological base," said a joint statement released by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA). "India and France are committed to cooperating in the co-development and co-production of advanced defence technologies, including for the benefit of third countries."

Further underscoring the strong bilateral defence ties, the statement said that both India and France welcomed the timely delivery of the 36 Rafale fighter jets ordered by India for $9.4 billion in 2015. This comes after Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited France to attend the Bastille Day celebrations as the Guest of Honour on July 14.

On this historic occasion of Bastille Day, joined the parade in Paris. My heartfelt gratitude for the warm welcome and honour received. pic.twitter.com/0Zk6FwEKbd — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 14, 2023

India-France agree on technology transfer

"In the future, India and France will extend their ground-breaking defence cooperation in advanced aeronautical technologies by supporting the joint development of a combat aircraft engine," the joint statement said.

Both PM Modi and French President Emmanuel Macron also stood in support of Safran Helicopter Engine's industrial cooperation for the motorisation of heavy-lift helicopters under the Indian Multi-Role Helicopter [IMRH] programme. "A shareholders' agreement for engine development was reached between Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL), India, and Safran Helicopter Engine, France, to facilitate the advancement of the IMRH programme," as per the statement.

The two sides have also concluded the contract between Safran Helicopter Engine and HAL for the Transfer of Technology of Forging and Castings for the Shakti Engine. They also hailed the success of the first Scorpene submarine construction programme (P75 – Kalvari), a model of Make in India and the sharing of naval expertise between companies in the two countries. "This is also reflective of the French commitment to support technology transfer and Make in India," it further read.