India To Soon Have 1st Strain-specific COVID-19 Vaccine Targeting Omicron: Sources

In a major boost to India's COVID-19 fight, the first strain-specific vaccine targeting Omicron will soon be developed. Reportedly, Pune based Gennova Biopharmaceuticals has developed the mRNA vaccine for the latest variant that will be tested on humans for efficacy and immunogenicity soon, mentioned ANI report citing sources. Moreover, biopharmaceuticals have also submitted phase 2 data of mRNA vaccine and has also completed the recruitment of phase 3 data. Drugs Controller General of India's (DCGI) Subject Expert Committee (SEC) is expected to review the data soon, said official sources.

India's COVID-19 vaccination drive completes a year

The latest update on vaccine development comes at a time when the nation completed a year of the anti-COVID jab drive. In a span of exactly 365 days, the country has administered the first dose to 90 per cent of the population while 60 per cent has got their second dose too. Additionally, the drive with 'precautionary' dose for health care workers, frontline workers, and those above the age of 60 with comorbidities have also begun. Not just that, the vaccination drive for children between 15 to 18 years of age is also going on.

Meanwhile, apart from Covishield and Covaxin, Russia’s Sputnik V, Moderna, Johnson and Johnson’s single-dose vaccine, Zydus Cadila’s ZyCoV-D, Serum Institute of India’s Covovax and Biological E’s Corbevax have received approval.

India's COVID-19 condition

In the last 24 hours, the nation reported a dip in fresh COVID-19 cases with 2,58,089 fresh infections. A total of 1,51,740 recoveries were reported on Sunday with 385 fatalities. India's tally of cases has reached 3,73,80,253.

Omicron variant cases have mounted to 8,209 in the latest update, according to the ministry of health and family welfare. India's COVID-19 vaccination coverage has crossed 155.92 crores with more than 49 lakh vaccine doses administered on Friday, the health ministry said.

In total, 52,25,52,771 first doses have been administered to individuals in the 18-44 age group in the country, and 36,49,61,308 second doses have been given in the same age group since the start of phase-3 of the vaccination drive, according to health ministry data.

India's COVID-19 vaccination coverage crossed 155.92 crores (1,55,92,20,012) on Friday and more than 49 lakh (49,33,612) vaccine doses have been administered till 7 pm today, the ministry said.

(With ANI inputs)

Image: ANI/Pixabay