India To Soon Have Another Effective Antidote Against COVID-19? CCMB Director Explains

VINS BioProducts Limited in partnership with CSIR-CCMB-Centre for Cellular and Molecular Biology has announced the commencement of clinical trials of COVID antidotes. CCMB Director, Rakesh Mishra, while speaking exclusively to Republic explained how this antidote can be a potential cure for SARS-CoV-2. The Director initially enlightened on how antibodies are collected from animals and experiments are done. In the case of COVID, the virus was first collected in labs and inactivated, later the Hyderabad-based VINS company injected it in horses, and anti-bodies were collected, explained Director. In the process, no harm caused to the animals and they can continue producing anti-bodies.

The director further expressed his hopes for the antidotes to work against the virus especially for people suffering from severe symptoms.

"We have tested this on animals and it is not harmful or toxic for them. We will approach DCGI with all the available data for permission for human trials. Currently, we are in stage 1 and 2 trials and hopefully, they will be successful and if that happens then we will forward to stage 3 and apply for emergency approval. Looking at the data in the lab, I am very hopeful that this will be a reasonable means to fight the current crisis especially for people having severe symptoms," added CCMB director Rakesh Mishra.

Direct inoculation in blood

Director Mishra went on to explain that this drug must directly be injected into the body, however, it has to be seen whether it will be an Intramuscular Injection or not. This will be given before too many symptoms are seen and any damage happens to tissue to curb further spread in the body, marked Rakesh Mishra. Even though these drugs are for severe patients, the director mentioned that trials will be done on mild patients as well.

4-5 weeks for trials to get over

When asked when can we have these drugs will be applied for emergency use, the director explained that it depends on how the trial goes but the medical team is expecting it in 4 to 5 weeks. This drug will be very much useful for people if they require hospitalization, he further added. Mr Mishra also mentioned that the drug, after injection, is expected to kill the virus within a day or two. The Director concluded that this drug should be used carefully and not be given to patients with asymptomatic reactions or to patients who can be managed at home.