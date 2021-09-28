India To Take Up Malnutrition Eradication As Jan Andolan: MoS Bharati Pawar

Expressing confidence over the visionary policies of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare, Dr Bharati Pravin Pawar, asserted the country would be successful in taking up the eradication of malnutrition as a 'Jan Andolan'. Pawar, during a joint webinar on the "Importance of nutrition in first 1000 days, Early Childhood Care and Development (ECCD) and Prevention and Management of Malnutrition", highlighted the importance of a nutritious diet and said it is important for the health of a country and is directly related to the nation's development.

According to a report by Down to Earth, more than one-third of the world's malnourished children live in India. Among these, half of the children under three years of age are underweight.

Boasting the achievement of the Ayushman Bharat scheme, the largest health assurance scheme in the world, she reiterated the government has focused on improving the overall health of the people. Quoting the success stories of Anemia Mukt Bharat and Janani Suraksha Karyakaram scheme, she said Rashtriya Swasthya Mission would help in reducing malnutrition.

Meanwhile, "Community participation and inter-ministerial coordination between the Ministry of Women and Child Development and the Ministery of Health and Family Welfare and other ministries will go a long way towards ensuring malnutrition free India," said Union Minister of State for Women and Child Development, Dr Munjpara Mahendrabhai who was also present at the webinar.

"Undernutrition affects more than 40% of children in the country"

According to her, strong efforts are being made to raise awareness about healthy diets. She said that the awareness program also focused on distributing nutritious, affordable and agro-climatically suitable diets by setting up 'Poshan Vatikas'.

"The country has to ensure good nutrition, stimulation and protection of women and children, especially pregnant women, since the development of the neural network of children begins from the prenatal period," noted Professor Arun Singh, Department of Neonatology, AIIMS Jodhpur and Advisor, Rashtriya Bal Swasthya Karyakram (RBSK).

Meanwhile, explaining malnutrition, Professor Anura Kurpad, Department of Physiology, St. John's Medical College, Bengaluru, informed that there could be different types of malnutrition. He noted that undernutrition, which accounts for the maximum cases of malnutrition in the country, affects more than 40% of children. He recommended public health intervention to ensure dietary diversity.

With inputs from ANI

Image: AP