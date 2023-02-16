India To Welcome 2nd Batch Of Cheetahs; To Arrive In Gwalior From South Africa On Feb 18

The Kuno Palpur National Park in Madhya Pradesh has been prepared for the arrival of the second group of African cheetahs on February 18. On February 17, at 20:30 local time, a special Indian Air Force (IAF) aircraft left for Gwalior from South Africa carrying 12 wild cats—seven male and five female.

The special IAF aircraft is expected to reach Gwalior at 11 am on February 18

Union Minister of Environment, Forest and Climate change, Bhupender Yadav on Thursday, February 16 said that bringing the Cheetahs back to India will help in restoring the nation's natural heritage.

Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Bhupender Yadav, MP Forest Minister Kunwar Vijay Shah, and others will be at Kuno National Park to welcome the cheetahs.

India to get around 100 cheetahs from Africa

As part of its project to introduce cheetahs, India is expected to get approximately 100 cheetahs from Africa. Prime Minister Narendra Modi unveiled the first group of eight cheetahs from Namibia at Kuno in September last year. They are housed in a large enclosure with a prey base.

While preparations for the second group of cheetahs' arrival had been ongoing since September, they really picked up momentum a month ago. The Phinda Private Game Reserve will provide three of the 12 cheetahs, while Rooiberg Game Reserve will provide nine. Since the cheetahs have been held captive in South Africa for several weeks, scientists are worried that their long-term confinement may have negatively impacted their agility.