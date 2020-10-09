Arnab's Massive Disclosure: 'India Today Outside My House Even Before Param Bir's Presser'

Republic Media Network's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami questioned the ‘understanding’ between Mumbai Police and India Today Group over the fake TRP scam. In a sensational disclosure LIVE on Republic, Arnab stated that the reporters of India Today had been deployed outside his home before Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh's press conference had even started. Arnab then sought an investigation into their ‘concert.’

Arnab questions India Today-Mumbai Police link

Arnab Goswami said, “I was told that India Today deployed its team outside my residence in Mumbai before the press conference. I want to know why they sent its reporters outside my house before Param Bir Singh’s press conference had begun That means there was some understanding between the two sides. That means they were working in concert. That’s why I feel the matter needs to be investigated for the CBI to see this concert between India Today and Mumbai Police.”

With the lies of Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh exposed and his deliberate attempt to malign Republic Media Network while hiding the name of India Today out in the open, Republic Media Network Editor-in-chief Arnab Goswami has demanded the Mumbai CP's resignation and an apology. He highlighted that Param Bir Singh has no moral, ethical, and legal right to continue at the post because he has misused the position and favoured a particular channel.

In a statement, Arnab also said that Republic Media Network is armed with facts as the FIR clearly shows that India Today has been named 6 times. He pointed out that a key witness has also named India Today. Arnab stressed that the press conference by Param Bir Singh was a desperate attempt target Republic for its Sushant Singh Rajput, Palghar and Hathras coverage. He asked if the Mumbai Commissioner will tell the country as to why is he refusing to take action on the FIR against India Today.

Here is Arnab Goswami's full statement:

"The FIR in the TRP case has now come out. It mentions India Today. India Today is mentioned 6 times in the FIR. Detailed allegations have been made against India Today. In fact, the entire FIR is against India today. Now, a key witness has also spoken and made key allegations against India Today. Param Bir Singh should tell the country why he is refusing to take action on the FIR against India Today. The cat is out of the bag. It is now clear that Param Bir Singh did a desperate press conference to save India Today and target Republic for its SSR, Palghar and Hathras coverage. He has no moral, legal, ethical right to continue as Mumbai Police Commissioner anymore. Now that the facts are out, he must issue an apology and quit. Republic will take strong legal action against Param Bir Singh. Armed with facts, we will fight this at every level."

