India Today Facing ED Probe In TRP Case; “no Evidence” Against Republic: News Reports

In a sensational development after the ED filed its report on the TRP Case in court, multiple media reports have stated that an investigation into the channel India Today is ongoing. In fact, as per the Press Trust of India, the final TRP report has stated that "no evidence" has been found against Republic TV according to the ED's chargesheet submitted before a special court in Mumbai on Wednesday.

The central agency had registered an Enforcement Case Information Report (ECIR) in November 2020 based on the Mumbai Police's FIR. Now, the PTI report on the subject matter categorically states, “The alleged role of Republic TV (ArG Outliers) in bribing/influencing panel households to watch republic TV or Republic Bharat channels was probed thoroughly. It then became evident that the investigation done by Mumbai police was at variance with the investigation done by the ED, the charge sheet said.”

PTI cites the final TRP report clarifying that the panel households denied having taken money for watching Republic TV or Republic Bharat. Citing that regional managers who confessed to paying household panels to watch select television channels denied doing the same for Republic TV, the chargesheet stressed that no evidence was found against it, “either by the statement or by digital data evidence"”.

However, as per reports, the ED did mention that during the investigation, it has come across leads that certain households were watching India Today and another channel “in lieu of cash from RMs”. At the time of publishing, there has been no public statement or response from India Today about reports of the ED investigation against them in the TRP case.

India Today's name in original FIR

While the then Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh had addressed a press briefing on October 8, 2020, alleging the busting of the 'manipulation of TRP' racket and naming Republic TV, it had turned out that the FIR filed on October 6, 2020, had no mention of Republic. Rather, it was India Today, as well as other channels that were named.

It was the arrest of Vishal Bhandari- the Relationship Manager of the Hansa Research Group Private Limited that led to a complaint being lodged with the Mumbai Police by Nitin Deokar, the Deputy General Manager of the same company. This company is responsible for installing and maintaining the Bar-O-Meter of the BARC.

Bhandari claimed that India Today and other channels instigated him and offered money to panel homes, where Bar-O-Meter is installed. As per Bhandari’s own confession to the BARC Vigilance team, a person named Vinay paid him Rs.5000 as commission for distributing Rs.1000 among 5 panel homes. An audit inquiry by BARC confirmed that 5 households were indeed bribed to watch India Today daily for a minimum of two hours from November 2019 to May 2020.

Instead of probing India Today's role, the Mumbai Police wrote to BARC's Vigilance officer on October 7 alleging that Bhandari had induced some panel houses to watch Republic TV every day. Moreover, it sought Republic TV's viewership data and other documents for further investigation. Subsequently, even the erstwhile Maharashtra government has admitted before the Bombay High Court that Republic TV was not named in the original FIR. It is worth noting that Param Bir Singh was suspended on December 2, 2021, and the CBI is probing multiple cases against him.