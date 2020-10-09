India Today Fined 5 Lakh By BARC For Viewership Malpractice: OpIndia Bags Stunning Expose

Amid the ongoing controversy over the alleged 'TRP scam', OpIndia editor Nupur Sharma on Friday has revealed that Noida-based news channel India Today was asked to pay a fine of Rs 5,00,000 by the BARC Disciplinary Council in July after their explanation did not satisfactorily explain an ‘abnormal increase in the viewership’ of India Today.

A show-cause notice was issued by BARC on 27 April, as per OpIndia, to explain the 'buoyancy of India Today channel, in particular, geographies (Mumbai and Bangalore)'. Finding its response 'unsatisfactory', BARC asked it to pay Rs 5,00,000 penalty and left it off with a first-offence warning and not cancellation of license.

WATCH: Mumbai police surrounds home of TRP witness who exposed 'Told to watch India Today'

OpIndia report says 'BARC fined India Today 5 lakhs'

As per the BARC report accessed by OpIndia, the BARC Disciplinary Council had ruled that “the statistical data provided by BARC Measurement Science Team showed an abnormal and inexplicable increase in viewership”. It also stated that India Today had 'breached the provisions of Section 7 of the EULA and has committed Viewership Malpractice'. It added, 'this being the first offence of the Subscriber, therefore the Council is satisfied that in the present case, a warning be issued to the Subscriber and the Subscriber shall also pay a penalty of Rs. 5,00,000/-'. OpIndia says that India Today is yet to pay the fine. As per OpIndia, it is possible that India Today has appealed against the order but couldn’t confirm the same.

Hansa Research confirms 'TRP Manipulation' FIR that mentions India Today in first response

What does Mumbai police's FIR claim?

On Thursday, Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh held a press conference to share details of an alleged 'TRP scam' into which the police was probing - naming Republic TV and two Marathi channels - Fakht Marathi and Box Cinema. On contrary to Singh's allegations, the FIR filed by the Mumbai police has revealed that the arrested Relationship manager of the Hansa Research Group Private Limited - Vishal Bhandari - has named India Today and other channels on allegedly 'increasing ratings'. Mumbai police has arrested four people - Fakht Marathi proprietor Shirish Shetty, Box Cinema owner Narayan Sharma, Hansa research's ex-employee Vishal Bhandari and ex-staffer Bomapalli Rao Mistri in connection with this case, stated Param Bir Singh.

IMPACT: Mumbai Police admits India Today was named in FIR of TRP scam, not Republic TV

The recorded statements of two ex-employees of Hansa- which is responsible for installing and maintaining the Bar-O-Meter of the Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC) - Dy General Manager Nitin Deokar and Relationship Manager Vishal Bandari revealed that India Today and other channels instigated him and offered money to panel homes, where Bar-O-Meter is installed and then making them watch them. Moreover, Deokar revealed that a person named Vinay asked Bhandari in November 2019 to approach 5 homes and ask them to watch India Today daily for two hours. As per Bhandari’s own confession to the BARC Vigilance team, Vinay paid him Rs.5000 as commission for distributing Rs.1000 among 5 panel homes.

ACCESSED: India Today named in FIR Mumbai CP used to claim TRP scam, not Republic TV

An audit inquiry by BARC reconfirmed the same. Hansa Research has acknowledged the FIR which has named India Today and has extended its co-operation with BARC and the authorities into the probe. Earlier in the day, a witness to the alleged TRP scam - Tejal Solanki - spoke to Republic TV, mentioning Vishal Bhandari allegedly coercing her adult children to 'watch India Today'. Responding to false allegations made against Republic TV by Mumbai police Commissioner Parambir Singh, Republic Media Network's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami issued a statement, refuting the charges.