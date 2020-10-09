India Today Reacted Before Param Bir Singh Spoke? Arnab Goswami Stacks Up The Evidence

Republic Media Network's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami vowed to grill Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh by taking him to Court after the latter attempted to falsely implicate Republic TV with factually inaccurate details in an alleged 'TRP manipulation'.

Joining Republic TV live on Friday, Arnab Goswami stressed that the Mumbai Police did not take the name of Republic Media Network in the Court as the accused were produced in the alleged 'TRP Manipulation' matter, calling out Param Bir Singh's lie, which was exacerbated by the police for some reason choosing not to name any channel, as per a lawyer who appeared for one of the accused.

Hitting out at India Today for attempting to spread misinformation about Republic despite being named in the FIR themselves, Republic Media Network's Editor-in-Chief pointed out that the FIR filed in the Kandivali Police Station did not mention Republic TV but found India Today named in six different places.

Revealing the details of the FIR, Arnab Goswami pointed out that Vishal Bhandari- the Relationship Manager of Hansa had allegedly paid five household panels Rs 1000 each to watch India Today daily, at the behest of a person named Vinay. An audit inquiry by BARC has confirmed this development.

Making a huge revelation on India Today & Param Bir Singh, Arnab Goswami revealed that the channel had deployed reporters outside his residence even before the press conference of the Mumbai CP. It is also pertinent to point out the suspicious nature of the sequence of events, as Param Bir Singh appeared on India Today soon after he named Republic Media Network while the Mumbai Police's lies were exposed a little after. He proceeded to give exclusives to the very channel he ostensibly should have been probing.

Further, Arnab Goswami questioned Param Bir Singh's allegations, pointing out that witnesses had confirmed to Republic TV that they were paid to watch India Today even though they did not understand the language.

The 'TRP manipulation' FIR & what it is about

Republic TV accessed the FIR filed by the Mumbai Police on the complaint of Nitin Deokar, the Deputy General Manager of the Hansa Research Group Private Limited. This company is responsible for installing and maintaining the Bar-O-Meter of the Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC). Arrested by the Mumbai Police, Vishal Bhandari- the Relationship Manager of the Hansa Research Group Private Limited has revealed that India Today and other channels instigated him and offered money to panel homes, where Bar-O-Meter is installed.

As per the complainant, some persons try to increase the ratings by making panel homes watch certain channels against payment of money. Furthermore, Deokar revealed that a person named Vinay asked Bhandari in November 2019 to approach 5 homes and ask them to watch India Today daily for two hours. As per Bhandari’s own confession to the BARC Vigilance team, Vinay paid him Rs.5000 as commission for distributing Rs.1000 among 5 panel homes. An audit inquiry by BARC allegedly confirmed that 5 households were indeed bribed to watch India Today daily for a minimum of two hours from November 2019 to May 2020.

In effect, the complaint over which Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh had earlier on Thursday held a press conference and proceeded to claim he would investigate a TRP Scam had actually named India Today, and not Republic TV.

Here is Arnab's full statement:

"The FIR in the TRP case has now come out. It mentions India Today. India Today is mentioned 6 times in the FIR. Detailed allegations have been made against India Today. In fact, the entire FIR is against India today. Now, a key witness has also spoken and made key allegations against India Today. Param Bir Singh should tell the country why he is refusing to take action on the FIR against India Today. The cat is out of the bag. It is now clear that Param Bir Singh did a desperate press conference to save India Today and target Republic for its SSR, Palghar and Hathras coverage. He has no moral, legal, ethical right to continue as Mumbai Police Commissioner anymore. Now that the facts are out, he must issue an apology and quit. Republic will take strong legal action against Param Bir Singh. Armed with facts, we will fight this at every level"

