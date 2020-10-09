'India Today Should Be Named Joke Of Today': Republic TV Panelists Take Unsparing Jibes

India Today was the subject of ridicule after being given a ‘clean chit’ by Mumbai Police despite being named in the FIR of the Fake TRP scam. Not just netizens, even the panelists on Republic TV trolled them, while seeking the resignation of Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh. Right from urging that the channel be renamed to ’Joke of Today’ and highlighting Mumbai Police’s change from ‘Jan ki Baat’ to ‘Fun Ki Baat’ over its summons to Pradeep Bhandari, there were digs galore.

Republic TV panelist trolls India Today

Savio Rodirgues, Chief Editor, Goa Chronicle said, “One of the suggestions I would like to give to my colleagues at India Today is that they should change their name to ‘Joke of Today’ because that’s what it’s turning out to be. And the Mumbai Police Commissioner who is very interested in Jan Ki Baat, is turning out to be Fun Ki Baat for the people of India.”

He continued, “This is preposterous to say the least. You have an FIR against India Today, which is tuning to be the Joke of Today and the Mumbai Police comes in his hatred for Repbulic TV. A man in a responsible position targets Republic TV and does not name Republic TV at all when the entire complaint is against India Today. The media channels went about hammer and tongs yesterday about Republic TV’s integrity but the real 'TRP chor'. Rahul naam toh suna hi hoga?"

"I’m amazed that media instead of finding out the truth in their hatred and envy for Republic TV stooped so low to call names to Republic TV and Arnab. You might have professional rivalry. You might not like Republic TV, the way Arnab presents the mews but to stoop so low is incredible and a shameful day for media. India Today should wind up and Param Bir Singh should actually resign,” the journalist added.

Lawyer Swapnil Kothari also came down heavily on India Today and Mumbai Police, saying, “He needs to give an explanation to people as to why he has not proceeded on the investigation of India Today because that is the channel mentioned in the FIR. The course of law needs to be followed and that channel needs to be investigated. If you chose not to do so, you need to give a reason why you did so."

"One reason could be that IndiaToday is headquartered in Noida and you are in Mumbai Police so you do not have any jurisdiction over it. However, you could have transferred the case to Noida and state that your job as a police commissioner is over," he said.

He continued, "Secondly, you need to give an explanation on why you brought out Republic TV in the press conference, even when it was not mentioned in the FIR and you chose not to involve Republic TV in it. Say at least one line on what sort of a complaint, if there is a BARC complaint, because just a sentence about Republic TV is not sufficient to call people into summons, because you are not summoning a channel, but a reporter of a channel which a public channel."

The lawyer continued, "That reporter has earned a reputation over a period of time in the eyes of people, that stands besmirched a little bit, because the Mumbai Police has called him and people are going to wonder why the reporter has been called. Most importantly, you start investigating only when an FIR is filed, otherwise you are just embarking on some sort of an inquiry which is eventually undermining the role of Mumbai Police, which has had a fantastic track record, except selectively targeting Republic TV in the past couple of months. You need to be above that and say things very openly and come up with why an FIR was not filed. Republic TV employees will comply with the inquiry, because they are law-abiding citizens."

"India Today needs to be investigated because the statement did not come from some typist of BARC but the CEO and it does not mention Republic TV. I would suggest that you put it on republicworld.com, page to page, with highlights at appropriate place, so that your viewers come to know what is the truth," Kothari added.

The 'TRP manipulation' FIR & what it is about

Republic TV accessed the FIR filed by the Mumbai Police on the complaint of Nitin Deokar, the Deputy General Manager of the Hansa Research Group Private Limited. This company is responsible for installing and maintaining the Bar-O-Meter of the Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC). Arrested by the Mumbai Police, Vishal Bhandari- the Relationship Manager of the Hansa Research Group Private Limited has revealed that India Today and other channels instigated him and offered money to panel homes, where Bar-O-Meter is installed.

In effect, the complaint over which Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh had earlier on Thursday held a press conference and proceeded to claim he would investigate a TRP Scam had actually named India Today, and not Republic TV.

