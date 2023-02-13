India Tops In Fintech Report Of Nine Southeast Asian Nations, Leaves Singapore Behind

India topped in a fintech report of nine southeast Asian nations even ahead of Singapore and Indonesia having a vibrant fintech ecosystem. In a report released last week by the Robocash group, India emerged on top in several categories including the maximum amount of funds raised, and total revenue. A total of nine countries from the region were a part of the study.

The study done in four sectors was conducted between 2000 and 2022, in which India recorded USD 25.6 billion as the total funding amount acquired, which is 48 percent of the overall funding received by the whole region. The report intended to gauge the level of development in the financial technologies space in the Southeast Asian region. The countries included in the study include India, Indonesia, Singapore, the Philippines, Vietnam, Malaysia, Bangladesh, Pakistan, and Sri Lanka.

Study areas of the survey

The survey covered the following topics: Payments and Transfers, Alternative Lending, E-wallets, and Digital Banking. India had 43 percent (541) of the 1,254 active fintech companies found in the southeast Asian region, Indonesia (165), Singapore (162), Philippines (125), Malaysia (84), Vietnam (78), while Pakistan, Bangladesh, and Sri Lanka have the fewest number of fintech companies.

In the 22 years of the study covered, India received a total of USD 25.6 billion (48 percent of the total funds), followed by Singapore with USD 14.7 billion (27.6 percent), Indonesia USD 7.5 billion (14.1 percent), the Philippines USD 2.4 billion (3.4 percent), and Vietnam USD 1.8 billion (3.4 percent).

According to an Ernst & Young report published late last year, India will continue its growth in the fintech sector in the coming decade with the total assets under management to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 28.3 percent to reach USD1 trillion by 2030, and fintech revenue is set to climb to a total of USD 200 billion.

