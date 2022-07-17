India Touches Historic COVID-19 Vaccination Milestone; Crosses 2 Billion Mark

In a historic feat, India has now administered a mammoth number of 2 billion doses of COVID-19 vaccines. According to the official information shared by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on the Co-WIN platform, India has successfully administered over 2,00,00,92,900 doses and counting as of 12.30 PM on July 17.

“India has set a new record by completing the target of 200 crore vaccinations in just 18 months. Heartiest congratulations to all the countrymen on this achievement,” health minister Dr Mansukh Mandaviya said in a video address.

He added, "It's a matter of pride for us that India has crossed 2 Billion doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered so far. I congratulate the healthcare workers and the citizens on this achievement."

India crosses 2 Billion doses of the #COVID19 vaccine administered so far under the nationwide vaccination drive pic.twitter.com/THqR9DlBqF — ANI (@ANI) July 17, 2022

India's COVID-19 vaccination drive

The countrywide COVID-19 vaccination drive was rolled out on 16 January 2021, with healthcare workers getting inoculated in the first phase. Vaccination of frontline workers commenced on February 2, last year. The subsequent phase of vaccination was initiated on March 1, 2021, for senior citizens (over 60 years of age) and those aged 45 and above with specified comorbid conditions.

Vaccination for all people aged over 45 years began on April 1, last year. The Centre then decided to expand the ambit of the vaccination campaign by allowing all adults to be vaccinated against Coronavirus from May 1, 2021, onwards.

On January 3, the vaccination drive was commended for adolescents aged between 15 and 18 years. India commenced administering precaution doses of COVID vaccines to healthcare and frontline workers and those aged 60 and above with comorbidities from January 10.

The country began inoculating children aged 12-14 on March 16 and also extracted the comorbidity clause making all people aged above 60 eligible for a booster dose of the COVID vaccine. On April 10, India began administering precaution doses of COVID-19 vaccines to all aged above 18 years.