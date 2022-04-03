India-Turkmenistan Sign 4 MoUs; Presidents Address Bilateral, Regional And Foreign Issues

President Ram Nath Kovind and Turkmenistan President Serdar Berdimuhamedow signed four Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) in the fields of culture and art, disaster management, youth issues, and financial intelligence, according to Sanjay Verma, Secretary (West).

The visit of Indian President Ram Nath Kovind to Turkmenistan is not only the first by an Indian President to the country, but it is also the first hosted by Turkmenistan's newly elected President.

"This comes at a time when India is celebrating 75 years of independence and Turkmenistan is celebrating 30 years of independence, and both of our countries are celebrating 30 years of diplomatic relations," Verma added.

Verma said that the two presidents had a private conversation on Saturday, followed by delegation-level talks. "The discussions exemplified the typical spirit of friendliness and mutual understanding that has defined the partnership over the last three decades," he continued.

The leaders talked about several issues on bilateral, regional, and international fronts. The leaders observed that bilateral trade between the two countries, which now stands at less than USD 100 million, is not living up to expectation and that much more needs to be done, according to Secretary (West) Sanjay Verma.

Verma stated that the leadership has directed the business groups of both countries to connect more in order to strengthen ties between the two countries.

Importance of Inclusive and representative government discussed

During his speech, Secretary (West) Sanjay Verma stated, "We need to engage in each other's markets and do so under the framework of the India-Central Asia Business Council."

Connectivity for commercial and other purposes is also incredibly crucial and critical, according to the leaders. "We need to deepen our engagement in Turkmenistan, which is strategically positioned," Verma stated. "The importance of the North-South transit corridor, the Ashgabat Agreement, and the Chabahar Port in Iran to expand commerce between India and Turkmenistan was addressed," Verma added.

The importance of collaboration in the management of COVID was emphasised. Furthermore, Afghanistan was discussed, with both sides agreeing on the importance of having an inclusive and representative government, combating terrorism and drug trafficking, and maintaining women's rights.

President Kovind and his Turkmenistan counterpart identified new areas of cooperation, including disaster management, during their meeting. President Kovind stated that India is willing to collaborate with Turkmenistan in its digitalisation efforts, and that space exploration might be another area of mutual benefit.

Image: Twitter/@rashtrapatibhvn