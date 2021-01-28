'India Turned Fight Against COVID-19 Into A Mass Movement,' Says PM Modi At Davos Summit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday addressed the virtual World Economic Forum's Davos Summit where he put forward India's achievements in successfully defeating the Coronavirus pandemic while turning into a leader in supplying COVID-19 kits, emergency medicines, and now the Coronavirus vaccine across the globe.

"When COVID arrived, India had its share of problems. At the beginning of last year, several experts and organizations had made several predictions that India would be most affected by the pandemic. Someone had even said that 700-800 million would be infected and someone had said that over 2 million Indians would die from the pandemic," said PM Modi.

"Looking at the condition of countries with better health infrastructure, the world was right in worrying about us. India, however, took a proactive public participation approach and developed COVID-specific health infrastructure, and trained its resources to fight COVID. We also used technology for testing and tracking. 18% of the world's population is in India, a country that saved mankind from a big disaster by saving its citizens from the pandemic," he said.

Read: Israeli PM Netanyahu Greets 'great Friend' Narendra Modi On 72nd Republic Day

Read:PM Modi Asserts India Will Not Only Arrest Environmental Degradation But Reverse It Too

India's global support amid the pandemic

PM Modi also highlighted how in the thick of the pandemic, India not only moved swiftly towards combating the novel disease but was also quick to turn into a supplier of COVID-19 essentials, PPE kits, and masks. This was followed by the world's largest vaccination drive which commenced in India using two Made in India COVID-19 vaccines. "When airspace was closed in the countries of the world, besides sending more than one lakh citizens to their country, India also sent essential medicines to more than 150 countries," he said.

"We're not only fulfilling our needs of PPE kits and masks but also exporting and helping other countries. India has started the world's largest vaccination drive as well. India has vaccinated over 2 million health workers. In the next few months, we would complete our target of vaccinating 300 million old people and people with co-morbidities. In the battle with Corona, every person of India performed his duties with patience. We turned the fight against Corona into a mass movement," he said.

"Today, India is sending its vaccine to several countries and is helping in developing the infrastructure for successful vaccination, thus saving lives of citizens of other countries. India's upcoming vaccines will help other countries at a swifter pace to fight the pandemic," he added.

The Prime Minister also highlighted how the nation's economy was now slowly moving back on track in the post-COVID era. "India continued its economic activities during COVID with infrastructure work worth trillions of rupees, providing employment. We stressed on saving every single life. India, now, is walking ahead to become Aatmanirbhar."

Concluding his remarks at the Davos Summit, PM shared an ancient saying- 'Survey Santu Niramaya' hoping for the whole world to be healthy. "COVID crisis has taught us the basics of human values. Industry 4.0 is for humans, and not robots," he said.

Read: Sri Lanka Gets 5 Lakh COVID Vaccine Doses From India; Lankan Prez Thanks Indians & PM Modi

Read:PM Modi Addresses NCC Rally In Delhi; Lauds Cadets And Says, 'you've Made Nation Proud'