India-UK Extradition Relationship Fundamentally Changed & Improved: Minister Priti Patel

Britain's Home Secretary Priti Patel has said that a new India-UK Migration and Mobility Partnership (MMP) will cover the whole spectrum of the immigration issue. This will include streamlining extradition processes as well as a new "bespoke" offer for greater mobility of young students and professionals in both countries. Patel admitted there have been "frustrations" in the past, in reference to high-profile Indian extradition cases of-- former Kingfisher Airlines chief Vijay Mallya and fugitive diamond merchant Nirav Modi.

"I am well aware of the whole issue and it is a difficult issue around economic offenders and I have watched with interest even prior to becoming Home Secretary the frustrations that were echoed to me previously by the Indian government," the senior Indian-origin Cabinet minister told PTI.

'Extradition Relationship improved': Priti Patel

Patel asserted that since her tenure at the UK Home Office, the extradition coordination between the two countries has "fundamentally changed and improved".

"Relationship since my tenure as Home Secretary has fundamentally changed because it has improved. I don't think that should be lost on anyone. There is a strong and constructive relationship between the UK and India in respect of extradition and that has improved. It has also led to a range of successful extraditions that have taken place in recent years," she told PTI.

Patel further stated that during her recent meeting with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, she had reassured him that the UK government is committed to working within legal frameworks to ensure serious offenders are put through the formal process to face justice in India.

"There are some high-profile cases. It is a matter of public record that just in the last month I have ordered a particular extradition (Nirav Modi), a very high-profile economic case and we will continue to work within all the legal parameters and frameworks that we have to make sure we work together. It is mutually important to both our countries. We cannot allow serious criminalities, serious offenders not to be put through the formal processes. We are committed to that,” she added.

India-UK Migration & Mobility deal

On May 4, Priti Patel and Dr S Jaishankar signed the landmark Migration & Mobility deal as part of both countries' New Plan for Immigration, providing new opportunities for our young people to live and work here and in India as we recover from the pandemic.

