India-UK Officially Launch FTA Negotiations, Aim To Double Trade By 2030

Union Minister for Trade and Commerce Piyush Goyal and his British peer Anne-Marie Trevelyan formally launched India-UK Free Trade Agreement Talks on Thursday during a meeting. This event took place after the UK of State for International Trade, Trevelyan reached India on Wednesday to broaden the UK's efforts to strike post-Brexit trade accords with other nations. While speaking at the occasion, Piyush Goyal stated that both countries are committed to completing the UK-India Free Trade Agreement (FTA) negotiations in roughly a year. The value of bilateral commerce between the two nations is estimated to be over $50 billion each year.

According to Commerce Minister Goyal, both nations have decided to avoid "sensitive issues" and would concentrate on areas that are more complementary. In trade discussions, India's agriculture, as well as dairy industries, are considered to be sensitive sectors. Furthermore, in the coming months, Goyal and Trevelyan stated the two nations will look towards establishing an interim or early harvest trade deal. The interim agreement would deal with 50 to 60 services from a total of 160.

The Commerce Secretary of India, BVR Subrahmanyam has also stated that although the UK levied tiny tariffs on most items, it made a significant impact on the competitiveness of a select of Indian exports, especially textiles. Further, interim agreements, which decrease tariffs on a limited number of items, can, in certain situations, cause severe delays in the implementation of complete FTAs. The trade agreement with the United Kingdom would improve exports in big job-creating industries like textiles, leather products, and footwear.

India-UK agreed to double bilateral trade by 2030

In addition to this, as per a joint statement, “The India-UK bilateral trading relationship is already significant, and both sides have agreed to double that bilateral trade by 2030, as part of Roadmap 2030 announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Prime Minister Boris Johnson in May 2021. India and the UK will seek to agree to a mutually beneficial agreement supporting jobs, businesses, and communities in both countries."

The statement also stated that both sides have decided that the first round of discussions will commence on January 17 and that subsequent sessions would be held every five weeks. Further, according to a news statement issued by the UK Department for International Trade on Wednesday, the India-UK Free Trade Agreement, if concluded, will provide substantial benefits for both sides and expand overall bilateral trade to 28 billion Euros by 2035. Furthermore, it is projected to raise wages by up to 3 billion Euros across the United Kingdom.

Moreover, Trevelyan, has described the India-UK Free Trade Negotiations as a "golden opportunity." Securing a trade agreement with India, which is on track to be the world's third-largest economy by 2050, will provide Britain with a number of commercial benefits. As per the media report, given the EU's lack of movement on a trade agreement with India, a long-term bilateral agreement will almost certainly be a "definitive score" for the UK.

Image: PTI/ Twitter/ @PiyushGoyal