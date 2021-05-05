India-UK Virtual Summit: PM Modi, Boris Johnson Adopt Comprehensive Strategic Partnership

Quick links:
On Tuesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his British counterpart Boris Johnson held a virtual Summit and discussed how to overcome the pandemic and strengthen the ties between both countries. The leaders also adopted an ambitious Roadmap 2030 for elevating India-UK ties to a 'Comprehensive Strategic Partnership'. This roadmap will pave the way for a deeper and stronger engagement over the next ten years in the key areas of people-to-people contacts, trade, and economy, defence and security, climate action and health.
Today @NarendraModi and I spoke about how we can overcome the pandemic and strengthen the ties between our two countries.— Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson) May 4, 2021
We agreed an ambitious plan to bring our economies and people closer together – the beginning of a new era in the UK-India relationship.
Taking to Twitter, PM Modi stated that he had a productive virtual Summit with his friend PM Boris Johnson and adopted an ambitious Roadmap 2030 for elevating India-UK ties to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership.
We welcomed launch of an Enhanced Trade Partnership as a roadmap to a comprehensive FTA, with a target to more than double the bilateral trade by 2030. We also agreed upon several new initiatives in health, technology, energy, etc.— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 4, 2021
