India-UK Virtual Summit: PM Modi, Boris Johnson Adopt Comprehensive Strategic Partnership

On Tuesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his British counterpart Boris Johnson held a virtual Summit and discussed how to overcome the pandemic and strengthen the ties between both countries. The leaders also adopted an ambitious Roadmap 2030 for elevating India-UK ties to a 'Comprehensive Strategic Partnership'. This roadmap will pave the way for a deeper and stronger engagement over the next ten years in the key areas of people-to-people contacts, trade, and economy, defence and security, climate action and health.

Taking to Twitter, PM Modi stated that he had a productive virtual Summit with his friend PM Boris Johnson and adopted an ambitious Roadmap 2030 for elevating India-UK ties to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership.

Objectives

The two countries also launched an 'Enhanced Trade Partnership' (ETP to unleash the trade potential between the fifth and sixth largest economies of the world and by setting an ambitious target of more than doubling bilateral trade by 2030.

Exchanged views on regional and global issues of mutual interest, including cooperation in the Indo-Pacific and G7.

Ensured effective high-level cooperation through biennial India-UK Summits (agreed at PM level in 2015), ministerial meetings and regular high-level exchanges.

Commitment to climate action to achieve the goals of the Paris Agreement and agreed to closely engage in the run-up to CoP26 hosted by the UK later this year

COVID-19 situation and ongoing cooperation in the fight against the pandemic, including the successful partnership on vaccines.

Emphasised their shared commitment to an enhanced partnership in science, education, research and innovation and look forward to the next ministerial Science and Innovation Council (SIC).

To Implement the comprehensive Migration and Mobility Partnership covering the movement of students and professionals as well as irregular migration keeping in view the UK’s new skills-based immigration policy no later than April 2022.

Explore initiatives to improve connectivity between India and the UK-- work towards renewing our air services agreement following the UK’s departure from the European Union.

(Image Credits: @BorisJohnson/AP)