India Under BJP Like 'Germany Under Hitler' & 'Italy Under Mussolini' For Owaisi

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi equated the ruling BJP to dictators Germany's Adolf Hitler and Italy's Benito Mussolini. Addressing the Lok Sabha on Tuesday, Owaisi challenged the Prime Minister to answer if the National Register of Citizenship (NRC) and National Population Register (NPR) are the 'two sides of the same coin.' In addition, Owaisi alleged that the motive of the BJP-led government was to go against the Muslims of the country.

Owaisi said, "I challenge the Prime Minister (Modi) to answer if NPR, NRC is not the two sides of the same coin? Are NPR and NRC not in the rules for Citizenship Act? If NPR happens, NRC will be conducted. That's why you have given money to NPR. Census is different, NPR is different. The PM says CAA does not take citizenship, it gives citizenship. CAA is to take citizenship as well as to give citizenship. It is happening in Assam. There is no difference between NPR and NRC. The situation of the country, why is PM Modi upset when his Muslim sisters are standing against him."

Questioning the three shooting incidences in the national capital, Owaisi took on Home Minister Amit Shah and questioned the law and order of Delhi. Moreover, lambasted the 'shoot the traitors' slogan raised by BJP Ministers and leaders in pro-CAA rallies.

"The situation in India is similar to that of Germany in 1938 and Mussolini's Italy. Even Hitler conducted census and then threw jews in gas chambers. Even Mussolini conducted census and snatched the properties in Rome. The same will happen with India's Muslims. It is their motive, I'm finishing their motive. What is happening in Delhi? The Home Minister is so powerful and three bullets are shot? This is your law and order? They say shoot the traitors, shoot me. Shoot me if you have guts. They are cowards, they want to finish the Constitution," he added.

Shooting incident

A day after the controversial sloganeering, two shooting incidents occurred in Delhi--one near Jamia Islamia University on Martyrs Day and another one near Shaheen Bagh on Saturday. A gunman, identifying himself as 'Rambhakt Gopal' shot a student of Jamia as protesters were marching to the Mahatma Gandhi memorial at Rajghat. In the video, the young man was seen walking with a gun, amid heavy-security of the Delhi Police, saying, "who wants Azadi, come I'll shoot you."

Two days after, a gunman fired twice or thrice in the air with a country-made pistol, standing next to the Delhi Police at the protest site of Shaheen Bagh, wherein women have been staging an indefinite sit-in against the government policies for over 50 days now. No injuries were reported of the incident. The Opposition held the BJP and provocative speeches by the party's leaders and Ministers accountable for the two incidences. Another shot was fired outside the Jamia on Sunday night in the third such incident within four days.

