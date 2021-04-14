India Under Modi 'more Likely' To Respond With Force To Pakistani Provocation: US Report

An annual intelligence report of the United States claims that India under Prime Minister Narendra Modi is "more likely" to respond with force to Pakistani provocation than in the past. The annual threat assessment of the US intelligence community report 2021 said, "Under the leadership of PM Modi, India is more likely than in the past to respond with military force to perceived or real Pakistani provocations".

In recent years, India has responded strongly to terror attacks like the Pulwama incident by conducting "Balakot airstrikes" inside the Pakistani territory. Indian Air force planes struck terror camps in the Balakot town of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province in 2019. Similar action was witnessed in 2016, when Indian forces conducted surgical strikes on terror launch pads in Pakistan occupied Kashmir, in response to the Uri attacks.

Highlighting that "tensions between nuclear-armed India and Pakistan remain a concern for the world" the US intel report pointed out, "although a general war between the two countries is unlikely, crises between them are likely to become more intense, risking an escalatory cycle."

India has repeatedly asked Pakistan to take action against growing terror activities in its territories and also raised the issue at various multilateral forums including the United Nations and the United Nations Human rights council.

'Worst year for India-China ties'

Commenting on the ongoing situation between India and China, pointing out that, "China-India border tensions remain high, despite some force pullbacks this year." It said that 2020 was the worst year in decades for India-China ties due to aggressive action by Chinese forces that killed 20 Indian soldiers in Galwan, at the line of actual control in eastern Ladakh.

The report said, "China's occupation since May 2020 of contested border areas is the most serious escalation in decades and led to the first lethal border clash between the two countries since 1975."

A de-escalation of tensions at Pangong lake took place in February with both sides pulling back forces and equipment, but no movement is seen by Chinese forces at areas like Hot Springs, Depsang, and Gogra. The report warned, "Interstate conflicts will also flare, ranging from border sparrings, such as that between China and India, to potentially more sustained violent confrontations."