'UPR An Effective Tool For Human Rights Protection': India Backs UNHCR's Review Mechanism

India on Monday called the Universal Periodic Review (UPR) mechanism of the United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC) an effective and visible instrument for the promotion and protection of human rights.

Vimarsh Aryan, First Secretary, India's permanent mission to the UN's Office at Geneva, while delivering India's National Statement under Agenda on UPR said that the country strongly believes that the UPR mechanism should not be "tinkered" with, as any such attempt carries the potential of diluting the universal support that it currently enjoys.

'An effective and visible instrument...'

"It is our firm belief that the UPR mechanism is an effective and visible instrument for the promotion and protection of all human rights and fundamental freedoms," he said.

Masks only stop our interaction with the COVID19 and rightly so, however, they can never stop us from voicing our opinions! 43rd Session of the #HumanRightsCouncil resumes today in #geneva! Speaking at the #UniversalPeriodicReview General Debate. #LifeOfADiplomat #IFS pic.twitter.com/ASXNBLnjMo — Vimarsh Aryan, IFS (@VimarshAryan) June 15, 2020

"The primacy that UPR mechanism gives to the member states vis a vis final decision on the recommendations, taking into account their respective social, political and economic circumstances and the conduct of the overall review in an objective, transparent, non-selective, constructive, non-confrontational and non-politicized manner are key to the universal acceptance of the UPR mechanism," he added.

READ | 'Nepal PM Oli hid India's offer to talk on border issues prior to map amendment': Sources

Aryan also said that "the practice of encouraging the Member States to focus on a particular set of rights is counterproductive". The UPR, a state-driven process under the auspices of the UNHRC, is a unique process which involves a review of the human rights records of all UN Member States. It provides the opportunity for each state to declare what actions they have taken to improve the human rights situations in their countries and to fulfil their human rights obligations.

READ | India slams Pakistan for misusing UNHRC, says 'introspect grave human rights situation'

Aryan said that India also takes positive note of the role of the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR ) in the conduct of the Universal Periodic Review. Noting that time allotted for the universal periodic review has restricted states from having a fruitful exchange of views, Aryan said the review of the HRC should allot more hours to the UPR process to address this asymmetry.

READ | Mohammad Hafeez says India lacked match-winning intent during WC 2019 game against England

READ | Pak releases Indian High Commission officials abducted in Islamabad post India’s demarche

Meanwhile, India ripped into Pakistan after the country raked up the Kashmir issue at the 45th session of the UN Human Rights Council. While exercising its Right of Reply, India called out Pakistan for its misuse of the UNHRC forum and slammed the country's audacity to accuse others of effecting a state-sponsored genocide. Maintaining the revocation of the special status of Jammu and Kashmir does not have any external ramifications, the Indian side observed that people have marched ahead despite Pakistan's "nefarious attempt" to derail peace and prosperity.

(With ANI inputs) (Image credits: Twitter/@VimarshAryan)