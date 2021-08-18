India and the United Nations are all set to sign an MoU in support of the peacekeeping mission as a part of the visit by Indian External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar. As stated earlier by the Ministry of External Affairs, EAM Jaishankar will be presiding at two high-level meetings of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC). He reached New York on Monday.

MoU between India and United Nations

External Affairs Minister Jaishankar and United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres will be assigning an MoU for supporting the "Partnership for Technology in Peacekeeping" initiative. The MoU will be signed in the presence of the Secretaries-General, Representatives of Members of UN Security Council, Military Attaches, and Special Invitees.

Jaishankar after reaching New York met the UN Chief in a Security Council meeting. They had several discussions on peacekeeping including the situation in Afghanistan. The EAM Minister took to Twitter to share a picture from the meet.

Good to meet UN Secretary General @antonioguterres. Our discussions focused on Afghanistan, following upon the Securiy Council meeting yesterday. pic.twitter.com/EsCQVQfuIJ — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) August 17, 2021

EAM Minister Jaishankar to chair UNSC high-level meetings

As stated by the Ministry of External Affairs, the first meeting is scheduled for August 18 whereas the second is for August 19. The first event will focus on protecting the Peacekeepers and the strategies to aid peacekeeping missions. Further, India in collaboration with the UN will also roll out the UNITE AWARE Platform, a situational awareness software programme allowing Peacekeeping Operations Centre to visualise and analyse the ground situation in a conflict zone.

The second event is a priority amid the ongoing terrorist activities in Afghanistan. The meeting will be focused on the six-monthly report of the UN Secretary-General on the threat posed by the Islamic State under the agenda item "Threats to International Peace and Security caused by Terrorist Acts."

He is also scheduled to have bilateral meetings with the foreign ministers of other member countries.



(Image Credits: ANI)