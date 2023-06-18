India Unity Day March Held Across United States To Welcome PM Modi | WATCH

Indian-Americans are holding India Unity Day March welcoming PM Modi ahead of his upcoming official state visit, scheduled from June 21 to 25, to the USA. The Unity Day March is being held in 20 major cities across America on June 18. PM Modi will lead the 9th International Yoga Day Function for the first time at the UN Headquarters. On 22nd, the Prime Minister will attend a bilateral meeting with US President Joe Biden focussing on Technology, Defence and other key areas. Further, he will address a Joint session of the US Congress.

According to Indian Americans, the invitation to the Prime Minister to address the US Congress serves as a reminder of the historic importance of the relationship between the US and India, representing the two countries' shared commitment to world peace and prosperity, particularly in the Indo-Pacific region.

A top US presidential aide has said that there is tremendous excitement for Prime Minister Modi’s upcoming state visit.

“There's tremendous enthusiasm and excitement about the upcoming visit. Large numbers of stakeholders in the US-India relationship are all coming to Washington to celebrate the importance of our ties and take necessary steps to take the bilateral relationship even further,” Kurt Campbell, Deputy Assistant to the President and Coordinator for the Indo-Pacific, told PTI.

Defence, tech, chip production on the table

With regard to trade, the discussions between India and the US will focus on lowering India's dependency on Russian defence products and, as a result, strengthening the country's manufacturing capacity through various bilateral meetings. Furthermore, trade negotiations will include a strategy for indigenising chip production and lowering reliance on Chinese products.

The meet will bolster India's efforts to adopt technology such as artificial intelligence, quantum computing, and cybersecurity. Last year, the United States was India's top trading partner, accounting for $128.55 billion. The visit is likely to strengthen this alliance, lowering dependency on China.

PM Modi to meet business delegates

A 'State Visit' is defined as a visit by the head of state to any foreign country while in office. Furthermore, state visits to the United States are only made at the invitation of the President of the United States. India's last state visit to the United States occurred in 2009, when Prime Minister Manmohan Singh was at the helm of affairs in India.

PM Modi is slated to address the US Congress, have a ceremonial dinner with the US President, meet CEOs of American firms, and other business delegates during his four-day visit. According to media sources, Prime Minister Modi will meet with the CEOs of major American corporations such as FedEx, MasterCard, and Adobe.