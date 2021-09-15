India Unsparing On Pakistan & OIC At UNHRC; 'Don't Need Lessons From Failed State'

Exercising the Right of Reply in response to preposterous statements made by Pakistan and the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) on Kashmir, India asserted that Pakistan is habituated to misusing platforms to propagate its false and malicious propaganda against the former. The response by the country's First Secretary, Pawan Badhe, came to the fore during the General Debate by the High Commissioner at the 48th Session of the United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC).

'OIC held hostage by Pakistan'

Referring to comments on Jammu & Kashmir by Khalil Hashmi, the permanent representative of India to the UN in Geneva, Pawan Badhe claimed that OIC or Pakistan had no locus standi to comment on India's 'internal affairs'.

"We once again regret and reject reference made by the OIC to the Union Territory of Jammu & Kashmir which is an integral part of India. The OIC has no locus standi to comment on the internal affairs of India. OIC has helplessly allowed itself to be held hostage by Pakistan," India stated with conviction while exercising Right of Reply at the UNHRC.

OIC is a collective of nearly Muslim-dominated 49 countries with a 1.8 billion populace. It states that the association is the 'collective voice of the Muslim world'. It works to 'safeguard interests of the Muslim world in the spirit of international peace and harmony'.

It is pertinent to note that PM Imran Khan-led State had attempted to raise Kashmir's issue at the interactive dialogue even during the 47th session of the UNHRC. India's First Secretary to the UN called out then shunned Pakistan for engaging in hypocrisy and not respecting their global position by indulging in baseless allegations.

"The Council is aware of Pakistan’s attempts to divert the Council’s attention from serious human rights violations being perpetrated by its Government, including in the territories occupied by it," India asserted at the 48th UNHRC session.

'India doesn't need lessons from a failed state like Pakistan'

Bringing to light salient features of Indian democracy, First Secretary Badhe said that the country is not only "the world's largest democracy but a robustly vibrant one and it does not need lessons from a failed state like Pakistan." Also, the terrorism spewing out of the borders of Pakistan did not seem to evade Badhe's address, he said that PM Imran Khan-led regime is globally categorised to have encouraged terror plotting and training.

India at the 48th Session of the Human Rights Council said, "Pakistan is a country that has been globally recognised as a country openly supporting, training, financing and arming terrorists including UN proscribed terrorists, as a matter of State policy."

"Relevant multilateral institutions have been raising serious concerns on its (Pakistan's) failure to stop terror financing and lack of effective actions against terror entities," India's Secretary further said.

(Image: PTI / AP)