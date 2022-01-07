India Updates List Of 'at-risk' Countries, Mandates RT-PCR Test For Arriving Passengers

Amid the rising concerns over COVID and Omicron threat in India, the Centre on Friday, January 7, released the list of ‘at-risk’ countries from where travellers would need to follow additional measures on arrival in India, including post-arrival testing.

The list of countries is being updated regularly based on the COVID situation in the countries including the spread of the new coronavirus variant, Omicron.

List of 'at-risk' countries

1. Countries in Europe including The United Kingdom

2. South Africa

3. Brazil

4. Botswana

5. China

6. Ghana

7. Mauritius

8. New Zealand

9. Zimbabwe

10. Tanzania

11. Hong Kong

12. Israel

13. Congo

14. Ethiopia

15. Kazakhstan

16. Kenya

17. Nigeria

18. Tunisia

19. Zambia

The Centre also announced that all international travellers arriving in India will have to undergo seven days of mandatory home quarantine. This will be effective from January 11. According to an official statement, passengers travelling from 'at-risk' countries will be tested for COVID-19 at the airport before being quarantined and later on the 8th day, they will have to take an RT-PCR test.

India extends suspension of scheduled international flights till Jan 31

In early December, India had suspended scheduled international passenger flights till 31 January 2021, Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) had informed.

"The competent authority has decided to extend the suspension of scheduled international commercial passenger services to and from India till 2359 hours of January 31, 2022," the aviation regulator informed in a circular issued on Dec 9. However, DGCA said that international scheduled flights may be allowed on selected routes by the competent authority on case to case basis.

India has formed an air bubble pact with over 32 countries including the US, the UK, the UAE, Kenya, Bhutan, and France. An air bubble pact between two countries allows special international flights to be operated by their airlines between their respective territories.

COVID situation in India

India on Friday, January 7, reported 1,17,100 fresh coronavirus infections with 30,836 recoveries in the last 24 hours. The COVID recovery rate stands at 97.57%. According to data provided by the Union Health Ministry, the country reported 377 new cases of the Omicron variant, taking the overall tally to 3,007.

To date, the country has administered 1,50,55,91,911 COVID vaccine doses under the Nationwide Vaccination Drive.

(Image: Shutterstock/PTI)