India Upgrades MiG-21 Squadron To MiG-29 Fighter Jets To Counter Threat From Pak, China

The Indian Air Force (IAF) has deployed an upgraded squadron of MiG-29 fulcrum fighter jets at the Srinagar air base. The squadron, now known as the 'Defender of the North,' has replaced the MiG-21 No 223 squadron, also known as the Tridents, that traditionally guarded against threats from Pakistan.

This shift underscores India's preparedness to counter threats emanating from both the Pakistani and Chinese fronts."Srinagar lies in the centre of the Kashmir valley, and its elevated terrain demands aircraft with higher weight-to-thrust ratios and swift response times. The MiG-29 fulfils these criteria, equipping us to address challenges from both adversaries," explained IAF Squadron Leader Vipul Sharma.

As per reports, the MiG-29 jets have undergone significant upgrades, gaining several advantages over the older MiG-21 aircraft that successfully defended the region for many years. Notably, the MiG-29s have been armed with advanced long-range air-to-air missiles and air-to-ground weaponry following emergency procurement powers granted by the government. "The fighter aircraft have also been provided with the capability to jam the enemy aircraft's capabilities during times of conflict," revealed IAF officials. Moreover, the aircraft have been equipped with night vision capabilities and air-to-air refuelling, extending their range and operational flexibility. The pilots selected to serve on these advanced aircraft are described as a significant asset by Squadron Leader Shivam Rana.

As per Ministry of Defence, "The last legacy MiG-29 platforms flew back in 2019 before they were upgraded to UPG standards. PTO Nagpur, Ministry of Defense tweeted, '28 Sep, 28 Sqn tarmac buzzed with roars of the last 02 Legacy MiG-29. Aircraft took off & carried out a flypast over Ojhar to mark the end of an era. Aircraft were received at 11 Base Repair Depot IAF for upgrade & OH. To mark the historic event, Air Cmde SV Borade AOC handed over the souvenir plaque to CO.’

The deployment of MiG-29s to the Srinagar air base started last year, actively patrolling the Kashmir valley and the Ladakh sector. Their presence in these key areas ensures swift responses to any airspace violations or attempted incursions by neighbouring forces. Interestingly, MiG-29s were the first aircraft deployed to the Ladakh sector, even to the Thoise airbase, after the Galwan clash of 2020 to address the Chinese threat. According to reports, they have deterred several similar attempts ever since.

The IAF has also stationed its indigenous Light Combat Aircraft Tejas in Jammu and Kashmir to gain valuable experience flying in the challenging terrain of the union territory, which shares borders with both Pakistan and China. "The LCA fleet's relocation to forward bases allows our pilots to gain experience in navigating valleys and conducting various operations," noted defence officials. The IAF has already operationalized squadrons with different versions of the Tejas, and a contract has been signed for the delivery of 83 Mark1A variants in the coming years.

The deployment of the MiG-29 UPGs and Tejas is related to the fact that IAF has commenced the phased retirement of its ageing MiG-21 'Bison' fighter squadrons. This initiative comes as part of the force's efforts to modernise and enhance its combat capabilities. The retirement process involves replacing these squadrons with more advanced aircraft, primarily the MiG-29s, as well as incorporating newer platforms like the Rafale and Tejas. In doing so, the IAF retired its existing four MiG-21 ‘Bison’ fighter squadrons last year, with the first one being the MiG-29 squadron in Srinagar.

The Bison squadron of Srinagar, called the ‘51 Swordarms’ Squadron of MiG-21s, had played a major role in thwarting the Pakistan Air Force’s retaliation a day after the IAF’s pre-dawn airstrikes on the Jaish-e-Mohammed facility at Balakot on February 26, 2019. Group Captain Abhinandan Varthaman, then a Wing Commander, was awarded a Vir Chakra for shooting down an F-16, while his MiG-21 also went down during the aerial skirmish on that day.

