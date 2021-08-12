India Urges Canada To Ensure Safety Of Its Missions Ahead Of Independence Day

As the Pro-Khalistan organisations have threatened to demonstrate and create a disturbance on August 15, India promptly urged the Canadian government to secure the safety and security of its missions across the nation.

According to the foreign ministry of the country, the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) is in charge of ensuring the security of diplomatic facilities and personnel. On the other hand, communications and concerns are directed through Global Affairs Canada.

As per a senior Indian official, the high commission in Ottawa and the consulates in Toronto as well as Vancouver have requested that the security should be “Beefed up” on Sunday, as the traditional flag-hoisting ceremony and other independence-related ceremonies would be organised there.

Due to these threats, India has requested protection for the community events in which a mission is actively involved, such as the Greater Toronto Area's (GTA) Panorama India Drive Thru Parade. Even Ottawa has been informed about the series of Indo-Canadian community events which will happen on Sunday.

Previous Threatening incidents

Earlier, a pro-Khalistan secessionist organisation, Sikhs for Justice, had demanded the flag to be blocked at the missions. Other organisations have also threatened to conduct rallies and in Ottawa, protesters will observe the day as "Balck day”. They will demonstrate during the Panorama India event, which is considered the country's flagship India Day celebration.

While demonstrating outside the missions during Independence Day celebrations has become common in recent years, additional worries have been raised this time as earlier the demonstrators blocked the door to the Indian embassy in Vancouver on January 26. During that time, even the pro-Khalistan speeches were made.

Later, the issue infuriated New Delhi, making Ministry of External Affairs formally address the issue with Ottawa. This has been communicated through formal letters which were passed to Global Affairs Canada.

Earlier this year, organisers of pro-India events such as a Tiranga Yatra in Vancouver and a Tiranga-Maple Car Rally in the GTA were exposed to harassment campaigns, which further led to severe violence across.

While demonstrations in Canada have abated in response to India's resistance to three farm regulations, there are worries that pro-Khalistan groups may try to use Independence Day to re-energize the issue in the nation in collaboration with pro-Pakistan Kashmiri organisations.

Compared to last year, Covid-19 limitations prohibited in-person August 15 celebrations, this year there are a number of similar gatherings scheduled across Canada.

Image: AP