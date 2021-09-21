India Urges Developed Nations To Fulfill Paris Agreement Commitments On Climate Change

India has urged the developed countries before the United Nations Conference of the Parties on Climate Change (COP26), to follow through with their pledge of USD 100 billion annually which they have made in the 2009 Paris Agreement for providing a boost to the transmission of low-cost green technological equipment.

The Union Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav, who is going to represent India at the United Nations (UN) Secretary General's virtual meeting, emphasised the importance of adhering to the purpose of the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) process in order to achieve a positive outcome in any climate change agreements which also includes in the upcoming COP26 in Glasgow from October 31.

Environment Minister's remarks on Climate Change

The Minister has highlighted that under the Paris Agreement, the effective combating climate policy done by the developing nations is dependent on proactive cooperation from developed countries. According to the official statement from the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, COP26 should concentrate on climate financing in terms of scope, scale, and speed, as well as the low-cost transfer of green technology.

Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav has even noted that the tangible climate steps have been taken by India under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership which comprises 450 GW of Renewable Energy by 2030. He further added that as per the latest results of the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) and the current UNFCCC Synthesis Report, the developed countries have jointly emitted far beyond their projected carbon emission allowances in the period 2008-2020.

Yadav further stated that the developed countries must take greater mitigation strategies to control the emission to reduce global warming as well as provide financial assistance to developing countries. According to the official statement, Yadav indicated that even at the UNFCCC, there should be a consideration for the adaptation as well as discussion on the matter of whether the quantity of resources is appropriate with the number of developing nations' demands.

Meanwhile, the United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and the United Kingdom Prime Minister Boris Johnson hosted a discussion with a select group of leaders on climate change on Monday. Critical climate initiatives on financing, reduction, and adaptation that are necessary to address the climate catastrophe were discussed during the meeting.

(Image: ANI/ PTI)