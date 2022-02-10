In the fourth edition of the India-United Kingdom Home Affairs Dialogue, the issue of anti-India activities in the UK was discussed on Thursday. In the Dialogue which was convened in virtual mode, India represented by Union Home Secretary Ajay Kumar Bhalla urged the UK represented by Mathew Rycroft, Permanent Secretary, Home Office, to maintain vigil over the activities of such elements and take appropriate proactive action.

India's fugitives in the UK

India also impressed upon the UK authorities the need to expedite the pending extradition cases. The list of India's fugitives seeking shelter in the UK is nothing but long. From Raymond Varley to Vijay Mallya, here's a list of a few India's fugitives in the UK:-

Raymond Varley- Wanted in cases that date back to 1989-91, the CBI charged him on many counts of sexual abuse including sodomy, indecent assault and taking indecent photographs. At least five children had identified Raymond Varley from photographs. He is wanted by India but the UK has denied his extradition in June 2014.

Tiger Hanif- An alleged aide of underworld don Dawood Ibrahim wanted in India in connection with two bomb blasts in Surat in 1993. India's request for extradition of Hanif, whose full name is Mohammed Hanif Umerji Patel, was turned down by the UK in May 2020.

Nadeem Saifi- Charged with the murder of Gulshan Kumar, music director Nadeem Saifi fled to the UK in 2001 but the London High Court rejected the Indian government’s request for his extradition on the ground that there was no prima facie case against him.

Lalit Modi- The founder and ex-chairman of the highly lucrative Indian Premier League (IPL), Lalit Modi is wanted by Indian law enforcement agencies on cases of financial irregularities and tax evasion dating back to 2010. The Enforcement Directorate is pursuing the case. The UK has not agreed to extradite Modi.

Vijay Mallya- Mallya is accused of a bank loan default case of over ₹9,000 crore involving his defunct Kingfisher Airlines and is presently in the United Kingdom. He is on bail on an extradition warrant executed by Scotland Yard on 18 April 2017.

India and the UK signed an extradition treaty in 1992 - a year after liberalisation as mandated by the IMF and World at the behest of Washington DC and London opened Indian markets to their multi-national companies. However, in the years that followed, only 1 Indian- Samirbhai Vinubhai Patel has been extradited.

Besides these issues, the India-United Kingdom Home Affairs Dialogue also covered other issues including Homeland Security, Cyber Security, Migration & Mobility, etc.