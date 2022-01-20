Calling out the United Nations for recognising "religiophobia" along with other acts of religious hatred against different religions, India has raised concerns over the matter of emergence of certain contemporary forms of religiophobia especially anti-Hindu, anti-Buddhist, and anti-Sikh saying that it needs the attention of the UN and other member states for addressing the threat.

Highlighting the same, India's Permanent Representative to the UN Ambassador TS Tirumurti while speaking at the International Counter-Terrorism Conference 2022 on Wednesday asserted that the recognition of "religiophobia" is the only way to bring balance into the discussion on such topics.

Further speaking on the tendency of several UN members driven by their political, religious, and other motivations trying to label terrorism into religious categories, he termed it a "dangerous" move which can racially motivate violent extremism and right-wing extremism which will take the world back to the 9/11 era of labelling them as "your terrorists" and "my terrorists".

Also highlighting some counterterrorism trends and development at the UN, India's UN envoy also spoke about the impact of such trends on the global counter-terrorism discourse and further India's approach towards them. "This is essentially a move to categorise terrorism and violent extremism conducive to terrorism, based on the motivations behind such acts," he added.

India does not seem to be in mood to allow an expansion of "religiophobia"

While India presently assumes the chair of the Counter-Terrorism Committee (CTC), it does not seem to be in the mood to allow any kind of religious phobias and further will continue to oppose any expansion of the terms as stated in the UNSC’s discussions on terrorism at least till it holds the UNSC seat till December 2022.

Voicing against Hindu hatred at the UN, he noted that he speaks as the Ambassador of India to the UN and not as the chairman of the CTC.

Furthermore, as terrorism is concerned Tirumurti asserted that the people who will try to propagate a distinction between religions will do so with an agenda. Also, those who cover up are culpable and therefore the Council needs to remain on guard against such new terms and false priorities.

