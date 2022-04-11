India-US 2+2 Dialogue: Both Nations Likely To Take Major Decision On Boosting Defence Ties

In a breaking development, a major decision could be expected in the defence ties in India, US 2+2 dialogue in Washington DC on Monday. Both the nations could also strike defence deals, sources told Republic Media Network.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar will hold a 2+2 dialogue with the US delegation headed by Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin and Secretary of State Antony Blinken. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will also hold a virtual meeting with US President Joe Biden.

PM Modi, Joe Biden to hold virtual talks

Announcing the Modi-Biden meeting, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said it will "enable both sides to continue their regular and high-level engagement aimed at further strengthening the bilateral comprehensive global strategic partnership".

In a statement, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said, "President Biden will continue our close consultations on the consequences of Russia's brutal war against Ukraine and mitigating its destabilising impact on global food supply and commodity markets."

The virtual meeting comes in the midst of some disquiet in Washington over New Delhi's position on the Russia-Ukraine war as well as its decision to procure discounted Russian oil.

Last month, US Deputy National Security Adviser for International Economics Daleep Singh during a visit to New Delhi said that Washington would not like to see a "rapid" acceleration in India's import of energy and other commodities from Russia.

The White House said Biden and Modi will discuss cooperation on a range of issues, including countering the climate crisis, ending the COVID-19 pandemic, strengthening the global economy, and upholding a free, open, rules-based international order to bolster security, prosperity and democracy in the Indo-Pacific.

"The leaders will advance ongoing conversations about the development of an Indo-Pacific Economic Framework and delivering high-quality infrastructure," she said. The Ukraine crisis is also likely to come up at the '2+2' dialogue.

Unlike its Quad partner nations, India has not yet condemned Russia's invasion of Ukraine and it abstained from the votes at the United Nations platforms on the Russian aggression. India has been pressing both countries to resolve issues through diplomacy and dialogue.