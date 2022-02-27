India-US Deal For 30 Predator Drones At Advanced Stages; Forces To Get 10 drones Each

India is now in the advanced stages of discussion with the United States over the purchase of 30 Predator armed drones. Multiple sources have now confirmed that the deal for the drones being sold by the US to India, the first to a non-NATO ally, at an estimated cost of $3 billion is at an advanced stage. The deal if materialised, will be a major boost for India’s advanced defence machinery.

The major defence deal was first announced under the Donald Trump administration during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit of the White House in 2017. Following the visit, the two countries had intensified the discussions leading to an increase in the number of such drones in the deal from 10 to 30. The number of drones was increased as to assign 10 each for the Navy, Air Force and Army.

According to government sources, the Predator/MQ9B acquisition program of 30 aircrafts is at an advanced stage between the Indian and US governments. "It is a capability that operationalises the Major Defence Partner status that has been worked on for several years through the various foundational agreements and India's insertion into the MTCR. India will be the first non-NATO partner to receive this capability," the sources told PTI.

Meanwhile, the sources denied having any knowledge of the deal being put on the backburner by India. They said that the next step in the deal is receiving a letter of request. The deal has been six years in the process, they reiterated.

All three forces will get 10 MQ-9B long-range drones

The defence industry currently has no match to these state-of-the-art drones, manufactured by General Atomics. Once approved, each of the three defence services will receive 10 drones, which will be utilised for surveillance and strike missions as needed. The Indian Navy has been flying these drones in the Indian Ocean Region, and their endurance of over 30 hours allows them to improve the force's domain awareness in a region where Chinese Navy warships and submarines, as well as merchant boats, often pass through.

India is also receiving drones from Israel, which will assist them in obtaining coverage in high-altitude locations and will be outfitted with the most up-to-date surveillance technology. India has been on the lookout for drones that helps to get coverage in high altitude areas and have been equipped with the latest surveillance gadgets.

(With PTI inputs)

Image: PTI/ AP