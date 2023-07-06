India, US Demonstrate Naval Strength With 11-day Military Exercise In Kochi | IN PICS

Quick links:
Spanning over 11 days, the Diving teams of India and US shared experiences on Maritime Salvage and trained together in various facets of EOD Operations on land as well at sea.
Exercise 'SALVEX' also saw conduct of joint training exercises towards enhancing interoperability, cohesiveness and gaining from best practices mutually in Maritime Salvage and EOD operations.
US Naval divers and Indian naval divers enhanced their skill sets in a number of diverse disciplines such as mine detection, neutralisation, wreck location and salvage.
Both navies also conducted joint anti-terror and rescue ops. The exercise saw participation from both the navies which included the ships – INS Nireekshak and USNS Salvor.
Both the navies shared strategy and ways to combat terror and improve coordination between both the naval forces in the Indo-Pacific region.