India, US Have Made Great Strides In Promoting Peace And Security Globally: Pentagon

Pentagon Press Secretary Air Force Brig General Pat Ryder in a press conference said that India and the US have made tremendous progress towards promoting peace and security not only in the Indo-Pacific region but also around the world. Ryder conducted a press conference after US President Joe Biden welcomed Prime Minister Modi to the White House for a state visit. During the meeting between the two world leaders Secretary of Defence Lloyd J Austin III shared perspectives on the tremendous strides both nations' militaries have made to promote peace and security.

The two biggest democracies in the world have been developing their connection at a rapid rate. Both countries have strong people-to-people ties. Also, both nations are working together to strengthen military, bilateral, economic as well as strategic ties.

About Pentagon Press conference and Indo-US strong ties

The two nations' alliance will be crucial for maintaining world peace and stability. The Pentagon press secretary said that both India and the US face an inflexion point and it is one of those moments that only comes around once in several generations when the world is changing at such a fast pace technologically, Politically, socially and environmentally and decisions that are made today will determine the future decades to come. He also said that as democracies both nations can tap into the full talent of our people and attractive investments as true and trusted partners, as leading nations with the greatest export being setting up an example.

Ryder also said that Secretary Austin is scheduled to attend the state dinner to celebrate over 75 years of deepening ties between India and the US and the bonds that link people of both countries together. He also said that the secretary has been looking forward to these engagements following his recent trip to India, where both India and the US establish a new roadmap for defence-industrial cooperation. Ryder said that the US-India partnership is a cornerstone for a free and open Indo-Pacific, deepening bonds for growing technological innovations and military cooperation between the two superpowers for global peace and security.

Department of Defense officials said that both countries will work together on INDUSX. The Ministry of Defence and the Department of Defence will work together to expand the strategic technology partnership and defence industrial cooperation among govt, businesses and academic institutions. INDUS-X, according to DOD officials, will increase links amongst military industry ecosystems, enhancing their capacity for innovation, accessibility, and resilience.

He also said that in light of PM, Modi’s visit to the US and growing Indo-US partnership said that it is part of a wide-ranging strategic partnership in which defence security and cooperation are the top priority and also to promote peace and regional stability in the Indo-Pacific region. The logistics agreement between both nations also allows each other's ships, aircraft and usage of military and civil bases for refuelling, repair work and maintenance of aircraft, ships and much more military equipment.