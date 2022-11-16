India-US Joint Military Exercise 'Yudh Abhyas' Commences Today 100 KM From LAC

India and US are set to participate in a bilateral military exercise called 'Yudh Abhyas 2022' commencing this month in Uttarakhand's Auli. This is the 18th edition of the bilateral military exercise between the two countries. The exercise is conducted on annual basis with the previous edition being conducted at Joint Base Elmendorf Richardson, Alaska in the United States in October 2021.

The exercise holds a particular significance amid rising aggressiveness from China, particularly near the Eastern border areas of Ladakh. Yudh Abhyas 2022 is set to be conducted approximately just 100 Kilometers from the Line of Actual Control (LAC). Tensions between India and China flared in June 2020 after the People's Liberation Army (PLA) clashed with troops from the Indian army in the Pangong Tso area, following which a larger melee clash took place in the Galwan valley.

Objectives of the bilateral military exercise

According to the Additional Directorate General of Public Information (ADGPI), the exercise aims to exchange best practices, tactics, techniques and operational procedures between the Armies of the two nations.

Taking to Twitter, the Indian Army’s ADGPI stated, "The 18th Edition of India-US joint training exercise #YudhAbhyas is scheduled to be conducted at #Auli. The joint exercise will focus on the employment of an Infantry Battalion Group in Peace Keeping & Disaster Relief operations under the #UN Mandate."

The exercise will help both US and Indian militaries in countering China by endorsing each other. Yudh Abhyas is set to focus on high-altitude warfare in extremely cold climates and will last for 15 days.

Soldiers from the 2nd Brigade of the US Army's 11th Airborne Division and Indian Army soldiers from the Assam Regiment will be participating in the exercise, stated a press release from India's Ministry of Defense. According to the press release, the training regimen of Yudh Abhyas 2022 focuses on the employment of integrated battle groups under Chapter VII of the United Nations mandate.

This will include all operations related to peacekeeping and peace enforcement by the two armies, as the troops from both nations work together to achieve common objectives during the exercise. Furthermore, the exercise will also lay focus on Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief (HADR) operations, stated the MoD press release. Military personnel from both nations will practice launching swift and coordinated relief operations in the wake of any natural calamity.

Yudh Abhyas to derive the full benefit of the military skillset

The joint exercise is set to derive the full benefit from the professional skills and experiences of the US Army and the Indian Army. To accomplish this, a Command Post Exercise and Expert Academic Discussions (EAD) on carefully selected topics will be carried out under Exercise Yudh Abhyas. Moreover, the scope of the Field Training Exercise includes validation of integrated battle groups, establishment and functioning of surveillance grids, force multipliers, validation of operational logistics, enhancement of mountain warfare skills, casualty evacuation, and combat medical aid in adverse climatic conditions and in difficult terrain.

Furthermore, a wide spectrum of combat skills is expected to be exchanged during the bilateral military exercise including employment of UAS/Counter UAS techniques, combat engineering, and information operations.

Although the fact is correct that exercise Yudh Abhyas will facilitate both Armies to share their wide experiences, and skills and enhance their techniques through the exchange of skills and information, it however also serves as a 'show of strength' and cooperation between the US Army and the Indian Army to counter the growing Chinese aggression and influence in the region.