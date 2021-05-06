India-US Partnership Involves Government, Business And People: Ambassador Daniel B Smith

American ambassador to India Daniel B Smith, on May 5 said that the US-India partnership is multi-dimensional and involved all aspects of their relationship- government, business, and people. In a tweet, the newly appointed Charge d'Affaires to India shared photographs of vaccine components that arrived in the crisis-hit country from this US earlier this week. This “will enable the manufacturing of 20 million doses of the Covishield vaccine. Together we will defeat COVID-19!”, he wrote alongside.

The #USIndia partnership involves all aspects of the relationship: government, business, and people. This week, vaccine components arrived in India from the U.S. that will enable the manufacturing of 20 million doses of the Covishield vaccine. Together we will defeat COVID-19! pic.twitter.com/DyNebUJ34e — Chargé D’Affaires Daniel B. Smith (@USAmbIndia) May 5, 2021

'Gray tails'

The Joe Biden administration has stepped up its effort to provide essential aid to India as it continues to battle an agonizing second wave of COVID-19. Although the US had initially denied providing vaccine raw materials to India citing domestic demand, it rescinded its decision in late April.

“We are sending immediately a whole series of help that it (India) needs including providing Remdesivir and other drugs that can deal with Coronavirus and help patients recover," Biden said following a telephonic conversation with PM Modi. He also pledged to send “actual mechanical parts needed in machinery which helps to build COVID vaccines”.

Meanwhile, help has also arrived from a global task force jointly created by CEOs of 40 American companies. Additionally, Indian American celebrities have come up with their discreet fundraiser to strengthen India’s battle against the COVID crisis.

So far, we've sent 4 gray tails to India, containing 1m Rapid Diagnostic Tests, 545 Oxygen Concentrators, 1,600,300 N95 masks, 457 Oxygen cylinders, 440 regulators, 220 pulse oximeters and 1 Deployable Ox. Concentration System. It's been a heroic effort from all involved. pic.twitter.com/RJuxJ0KOOf — Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III (@SecDef) May 5, 2021

Earlier on May 4, United States Agency for International Development’s (USAID’s) fifth emergency shipment in five days landed in India. The consignment carried more than 500 oxygen concentrators to help the hospitals overwhelmed with COVID-19 patients along with more than 100,000 N95 masks to ensure the safety of the frontline workers. This came two days after, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken met in person with Minister of External Affairs (MEA) Dr S Jaishankar in London wherein both senior diplomats cooperation over COVID-19 resources.

The viral apocalypse is continuing to wreak havoc across the country. According to the latest tally by MoHFW, the caseload of COVID-19 infections rose to 2,06,65,148 on May 6. Out of which, 2,26,188 lost their lives while 1,69,51,731 recovered. There are a total of 34,87,229 still active coronavirus cases in the country.

Image : @usaid_india/@USAmbIndia/Twitter